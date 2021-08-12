Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What I Am Reading August 12th

Posted by 
American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiWEh_0bPWozmY00
Image by Dutch Air from Pixabay

“The creative class has converted cultural attainment into economic privilege and vice versa. It controls what Jonathan Rauch describes in his new book, The Constitution of Knowledge, as the epistemic regime—the massive network of academics and analysts who determine what is true. Most of all, it possesses the power of consecration; it determines what gets recognized and esteemed, and what gets disdained and dismissed. The web, of course, has democratized tastemaking, giving more people access to megaphones. But the setters of elite taste still tend to be graduates of selective universities living in creative-class enclaves. If you feel seen in society, that’s because the creative class sees you; if you feel unseen, that’s because this class does not.

…Part of the problem is that, steeped in an outsider, pseudo-rebel ethos, we never accepted the fact that we were a leadership class, never took on the institutional responsibilities that go with that acceptance, never got to know or work with people not in our class, and so never earned the legitimacy and trust that is required if any group is going to effectively lead.”

Another view of our fracturing societal infrastructure, from The Atlantic, How The Bobos Broke America

I am a big fan of deep work, the kind of work where you set aside a long period of time and focus solely on that. It has been a touchstone for me, perhaps because as a surgeon, your “work,” the best part of your professional day, is measured in hours operating. How many hours are the sweet spot?

“There aren't many hard-and-fast rules of time management that apply to everyone, always, regardless of situation or personality (which is why I tend to emphasise general principles instead). But I think there might be one: you almost certainly can't consistently do the kind of work that demands serious mental focus for more than about three or four hours a day.”

From The Browser, The three-or-four-hours rule for getting creative work done

I guess I am of an age where death is becoming, slowly, I hope, more of a reality than a distant concept, so this caught my eye.

“Embedded in the theory of evolution by natural selection is the idea that life is paid for with death. I mean this not in the poetic or sentimental sense that the price we pay for our time here on Earth is the sadness of our final departure. I mean it, rather, in the more prosaic and definite sense that the attributes we observe and admire in living creatures—precise adaptive fit to an environment, intricacy of construction, astonishing and diverse capabilities—are all built by a process that requires a certain quantity of death.”

It is time to speak of sex, death, and how we evolve; from Natuil.us, Why Do We Have to Die?

Can we talk for a minute about shopping?

“Higher-spending customers access varying levels of luxury and prestige, often in full view of everyone else. Exposure to these consumer inequalities has been found to spark antisocial behavior in those who don’t get to enjoy their perks, the classic example of which is air rage—coach passengers who are forced to walk through first class to board a plane are more likely to become violent than those who board from the rear, directly into their own seating class.”

From The Atlantic, American Shoppers Are A Nightmare

And it wouldn’t be a week in the pandemic without something on COVID.

“First, there is a diehard core of individuals who just won’t get vaccinated. That is highly unfortunate, but possibly it is better if those individuals get Covid sooner rather than later, at least provided they are not so numerous as to overwhelm the hospital system all at once. The Covid case is in essence their preferred form of vaccination. Stupid, yes, but later is not necessarily better.”

From Marginal Revolution, Don’t judge Covid conditions by the current rate of Covid growth

Comments / 0

American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

1K+
Followers
440
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Rauch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Am#Infrastructure#The Bobos Broke America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Astronomycreators.com

Twitching Tail of the Lion

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Share a little more of yourself. You may entertain people without meaning to. A sense of humor makes it acceptable — attractive, even — and you won't want company. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is natural to be repelled by certain social displays: for instance, a...
Drinksvinography.com

Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 8/1/21

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week. A primer on barnyard....
Books & Literaturearcamax.com

Am I Lying If I Say I 'read' An Audiobook?

DEAR MISS MANNERS: In the context of a world filled with major problems, this one is quite minor, but the question has galled me for many years, and I would love some professional feedback. I am a voracious reader, but for a long time now, and for various reasons, almost...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Opinion: A new chapter in forgetting what I read

For my 74th birthday, almost everybody in my family gave me a book. Altogether (I did the math), I was given more than 3,000 pages to read. There are hundreds of books in our home. I’ve read about half of them cover to cover and skimmed about a fourth of them. That leaves many that I have never even looked at. Where did they come from? Did I buy them? Were they gifts? Who have I insulted by not reading them?
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Flashback: August 12th In Beatles History

Thursday, August 12th, marks the anniversary of several landmark events in Beatles history. . . 55 YEARS AGO TODAY – ON AUGUST 12th, 1966: It was 55 years ago tonight that the Beatles opened the first show of their final U.S. tour at the Chicago Amphitheatre. The group, who had previously performed dates in Germany, Japan and the Philippines, began the U.S. tour amid controversy. John Lennon was forced to apologize the day before (August 11th) for statements he had made earlier in the year about the state of Christianity. The quote, “The Beatles are more popular than Jesus,” was taken out of context and published in a teen magazine called Datebook, which lead to numerous “Beatle boycotts” and bonfires of the group's albums throughout many southern states.
LifestyleGreenwichTime

Opinion: What am I doing in a Catskills zoo?

I do a weekly podcast called “What Am I Doing Here?” It’s a tremendous amount of work and pays zilch, just like writing this article. The show should be called “Why Am I Doing This?” It’s just crazy, funny, true stories about my visits to weird and dangerous places: Iran, Easter Island, North Korea, the North Pole. My wife has dragged me like a piece of battered luggage to more than 130 countries, most recently the -stans: Paki-, Kazakh- and Uzbeki-. She was planning a trip to Afghani-, for reasons I don’t quite under-, when the pandemic hit. Suddenly we were stranded, unable to leave the tiny island home we call Manhattan. Since we had no car and were leery of using public transit, we were limited by how far we could walk in a day. Like medieval villagers, we never went more than five miles from home.
Entertainmentsportswar.com

I am the WORST influence.

Maybe Kris should allow us to Daisy Cut ourselves specifically after the -- jdubforwahoowa 08/06/2021 2:27PM. I don't know what year it is anymore, but that gave me a good laugh ** -- ThatDadgumBiscuit 08/06/2021 09:02AM. Since YOU brought up the subject, I was thinking the other day standing --...
Healthmarksdailyapple.com

New and Noteworthy: What I Read This Week — Edition 141

More flavonoids, less cognitive decline (not the first time research has found such a connection). Natural COVID infection seems to be pretty protective against future COVID infection. Anemia on the rise in America. Speaking of flavonoids, fisetin (a flavonoid found in apples, cucumbers, and strawberries) reduced COVID mortality in mice.
Musicwgbh.org

What I Am Listening To This Week...

This is a new featurette focussing on what I am listening to in a given week. While A Celtic Sojourn generally explores the roots and branches of Celtic music, my voracious appetite for music has me open to many different genres. I am excited about what I am constantly discovering and re-visiting. The stunning level of talent and sense of pure artistic adventure these days is unprecedented in my years as a music fanatic. And so I will share my excitement on A Celtic Sojourn each week. The segment will give some background and context and include at least two tracks from the artist featured.
Lifestylekduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – August 12th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Katherine Bates, composer of “America the Beautiful. was born on this date in 1859. Robert Mills, architect and engineer whose designs include the Washington Monument, the National Portrait Gallery and the U.S. Treasury...
Musickduz.com

KDUZ Classic – August 12th, 1978

Today’s KDUZ Classic lures us back to August 12th, 1978, the first of two weeks atop both the Billboard Hot 100 Singles and Billboard Soul charts for this song, while also spending three weeks atop the U.S. Adult Contemporary chart. Written by the group’s co-lead singer, it was this groups...
Books & LiteratureInside Higher Ed

Read this Book. Seriously.

People find solace in different places. My go-tos usually involve silly comedies, time with the kids, an idiosyncratic palette of music or dense political/economic theory. This weekend involved options two and four, with a pen-in-hand reread of Stephanie Kelton’s The Deficit Myth. I really can’t recommend it (or time with...
Collegesumass.edu

Doctoral Oral Exams for August 23–27

The Graduate Dean invites all graduate faculty to attend the final oral examinations for the doctoral candidates scheduled as follows:. Kathleen Hulton, Ph.D., Sociology, Monday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m., via Zoom. Dissertation: “Creating the Emotionally Competent Child: The Education of Feelings in American Public Schools.” Janice Irvine, chr. Victoria (Tori)...
ScienceDiscover Mag

What Is, Scientifically, the Most Annoying Sound?

What’s the most annoying sound you can think of? For Susan Rogers, it’s her cell phone. Its jingle harks back to her days as a mixer and sound engineer for the famed musician Prince, when middle-of-the-night calls on her landline jolted her from sleep and beckoned her into the studio. Those sleepless recording sessions may have fostered mega-hits such as “Purple Rain” and “Around the World in a Day,” but they did little to shake her distaste for ringtones. “Learned aversions,” Rogers says. “I hate the sound of a phone ringing!”
Mathematicsarxiv.org

An Algebraic Approach to Physical Fields

According to the algebraic approach to spacetime, a thoroughgoing dynamicism, physical fields exist without an underlying manifold. This view is usually implemented by postulating an algebraic structure (e.g., commutative ring) of scalar-valued functions, which can be interpreted as representing a scalar field, and deriving other structures from it. In this work, we point out that this leads to the unjustified primacy of an undetermined scalar field. Instead, we propose to consider algebraic structures in which all (and only) physical fields are primitive. We explain how the theory of \emph{natural operations} in differential geometry---the modern formalism behind classifying diffeomorphism-invariant constructions---can be used to obtain concrete implementations of this idea for any given collection of fields.
Educationsouthseattleemerald.com

POETRY: Graduation Day

But about the journey we took to get these stoles around our neck. We got dropped off with hopes, dreams, and uncertainty. … and probably too much information on astrology. The hardest part wasn’t failing a class we couldn’t believe. but explaining the disconnect and depression to our family. We...
EconomyMySanAntonio

12 truths every successful entrepreneur knows

A person's success is determined by the way he thinks and acts. These truths are indispensable in the mind of every entrepreneur who is getting the results they want. It is no big secret that really successful people have a different mindset and are willing to do what the rest are not. There are certain truths that can truly impact the way we view our current situation and where we are going. These are just some of them.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Best Architecture Masters According to the BAM Ranking

In order “to help architects and students to get to know the best International Master’s programs available”, the Best Architecture Masters (BAM) has established its annual list of top postgraduate architecture curriculums. Based on the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, for the 2021 edition, 22 Universities were selected to be evaluated, by an Expert Committee, formed by 15 professors from all over the world.
Chapel Hill, NCDaily Tar Heel

Editorial: Zoom University — gone, but not forgotten

As we head into this “new normal” of pandemic life, we have to hopefully say goodbye to our dear friend — Zoom University (may she rest in peace). Zoom has been with us throughout the pandemic. Although we are happy to give up our online education, there are aspects of this method we will greatly miss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy