Bergio International Reports Second Quarter Gross Sales Growth in Excess of 2600% Versus Year Ago
FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) has reported its financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date ending June 30, 2021. In the second quarter, worldwide gross sales reached $2.137 million, an approximate 2600% increase compared to $77.9 thousand the prior year. Gross profit increased just over 5,300%, jumping from $32.09 thousand last year to $1.759 million this year. This equated to approximately 82% compared to just over 41% from last year as a percentage of sales. Total stockholder equity reached $2.69 million on June 30, 2021.www.dallassun.com
Comments / 0