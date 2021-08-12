Bergio International Reports Second Quarter Gross Sales Growth in Excess of 2600% Versus Year Ago

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. VTR stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.