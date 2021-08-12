MAS Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program and Other Exploration Activitieson La Ronge Gold Belt Properties, Saskatchewan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to release preliminary 3D modelling results from Phase II of a three-phase review of historical drill data at the past-producing, high-grade Telbel underground mine ("Telbel") at the Joutel Gold Project ("Joutel") in Quebec, Canada. Joutel is held by a 50-50 joint venture ("JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico"). The Phase II work program (see news from May 10, 2021) involved further data verification and analysis of approximately 250,000 metres ("m") of historical drill results and the construction of a new 3D model for drill targeting.