Ovation Science Announces Expanded Distribution of DermSafe Hand Sanitizer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a farm management company and healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that its OTCIQ application has been approved by OTC Markets. The approval of the OTCIQ application will allow the company to begin uploading Stevia Corp. financial statements and disclosure documents at OTC Markets. Stevia Corp. has engaged an accountant to produce the accounting work product for the company. Today, the company will also begin the process of producing the necessary disclosure statements which will be filed at OTC Markets. The company is working diligently to file all necessary financial and disclosure documents at OTC Markets by August 31, 2021. Pending review and approval by the professional staff at OTC Markets of our filings along with a current information letter by the company's counsel, Stevia Corp. will once again achieve 'Current Information' at OTC Markets.