Ovation Science Announces Expanded Distribution of DermSafe Hand Sanitizer

 4 days ago

On-going Pandemic Has Raised Importance for Employers to Implement Preventive Measures. VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTCQB:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ('Ovation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has secured Pivot Protection Resource as a new national distributor for its non-alcohol hand sanitizer lotion, DermSafe®. Pivot Protection will be targeting their extensive business contacts across Canada. This Canadian PPE company, with vast experience in B2B including the healthcare industry, is committed to providing innovative products that are designed to aid in the protection of people in their work environment. With the pandemic continuing to spread due to the Delta variant, employers are looking for proven solutions to help employees feel safe about returning to work.

