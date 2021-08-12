Lone Star Pharmaceuticals Joins the Council of Pharmacy Executives and Suppliers

Organization Serves to Foster Dialogue Between Healthcare Executives and Equipment Suppliers. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Lone Star Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Texas SBA Certified Woman Owned Business, announced today it has joined the Council of Pharmacy Executives and Suppliers, also known as CPES, as a distinguished Corporate Member. Joining the CPES reflects Lone Star Pharmaceuticals' core mission of delivering the pharmaceutical products, supplies, and devices that a customer needs in the fastest and most reliable way. In addition, CPES membership will help Lone Star Pharmaceuticals maintain an open communication channel with some of the industry's leading agents and create access to invaluable educational resources.