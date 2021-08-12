Cancel
ZTEST Announces That Conversance Acquires Interest in Cannamerx

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ('ZTEST' or the 'Company')(CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that Conversance Inc. ('Conversance'), a private company in which ZTEST owns a 25.29% equity interest, has acquired an initial 28% interest in 3955 Trading Inc., operating as Cannamerx ('Cannamerx'), pursuant to a Purchase Agreement dated August 1, 2021 with Cannamerx and various shareholders of Cannamerx. Conversance has the opportunity to acquire a controlling interest in Cannamerx provided specific milestones are achieved.

Business

Predictmedix Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ('Predictmedix' or the 'Company'), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ('MZ') to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.
Canopy Growth To Hold Virtual Annual General & Special Meeting Of Shareholders

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (CGC) - Get Report announced today that the Company will hold its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting in a virtual format. The meeting will begin at 2:00 PM ET on September 14, 2021 and will be conducted by live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WEED2021.
Business

Seven Arts Entertainment Achieves OTC Markets Revival

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK: SAPX), the Company, is pleased to announce the Company has achieved a verified profile and updated profile information with OTC Markets Group after 6 years of dormancy. In addition to receiving access to the OTC...
The Jordan Company Announces Agreement To Acquire Arclin From Lone Star

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, Inc. ("Arclin" or the "Company"), a chemistry-based provider of highly technical, engineered products for the residential building products market and other industries, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement whereby an affiliate of The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC") will acquire Arclin from funds affiliated with Lone Star Funds. Arclin's senior management team, led by CEO Brad Bolduc, will maintain a significant equity stake in Arclin and continue to lead the Company going forward. While the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Cleveland, OH

Innovest Global Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Natural Gas Supplier

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire a supplier of natural gas located in the Midwest. The transaction would be completed by share exchange and expected to close at the end of Q3, 2021.
Business

Modular Medical Expands Executive Team with Appointment Of Lynn O'Connor Vos as New CEO

O'Connor Vos Brings Deep Experience in Market Development, Commercializing Products and Patient Advocacy. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Modular Medical, Inc. (OTCQB:MODD), a development-stage insulin pump company focused on providing insulin delivery without complexity to increase pump adoption and reduce the burden of diabetes care for clinicians and individuals living with diabetes, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Lynn O'Connor Vos as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Business

Former Apple CEO Gil Amelio Joins Cirus Foundation

Data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation welcomes former CEO at Apple Inc. Gil Amelio as its Senior Advisor. The company is confident that his experience in technology and telecommunications will lead it towards the ambitious goal of ushering an online Ownership Economy. One where data management and privacy are returned to users thanks to blockchain technology.
Business

Ainos Elects Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as CFO, Lawrence K. Lin as Executive Vice President of Operations, and Other Key Executives

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Ainos, Inc. ('we', 'our', or the 'Company'), (OTC PINK:AIMD), elected Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as its new Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'). Ms. Wu succeeds Mr. Chun-Hsien Tsai who resigned from his CFO position but continues to serve as the Company's Chairman of Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
New York City, NY

Stevia Corp. Reports Approval of OTCIQ Application Which Will Allow the Company to Begin Uploading Financial Statements to Attain Current Status at OTC Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a farm management company and healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that its OTCIQ application has been approved by OTC Markets. The approval of the OTCIQ application will allow the company to begin uploading Stevia Corp. financial statements and disclosure documents at OTC Markets. Stevia Corp. has engaged an accountant to produce the accounting work product for the company. Today, the company will also begin the process of producing the necessary disclosure statements which will be filed at OTC Markets. The company is working diligently to file all necessary financial and disclosure documents at OTC Markets by August 31, 2021. Pending review and approval by the professional staff at OTC Markets of our filings along with a current information letter by the company's counsel, Stevia Corp. will once again achieve 'Current Information' at OTC Markets.
Chalice Brands Ltd. To Present At The Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) ("Chalice" or the "Company"), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale and distribution, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, taking place August 17-18, 2021.
Business

Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., ('Binovi' or the 'Company') (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, provides a first response to the unsolicited bid announced today by Captiva Verde (PWR) (CPIVF) ('Captiva'). The Company today was informed by...
Austin, TX

SigmaSense Announces New Patents Granted

#10,963,092 - Channel Driver Circuit. #10,963,093 - Analog Front End Channel Driver Circuit. #11,061,082 - Single Line Hall effect Sensor Drive and Sense. The recently issued patents cover SigmaSense's core technology, which is pioneering a digital transformation to software defined sensing solutions. As an indicator of the importance of this technology to the sensing industry, the core IP from SigmaSense has already been cited in multiple patents by more than 30 companies. The most recent patents describe the low-power, multi-frequency, analog to digital converters (ADC), which have continuous driving and sensing of analog systems. The unique current and frequency technology provides continuous and concurrent drive and sense that delivers instantaneous sensing data without the traditional need to measure voltage thresholds. This technology has multiple applications in the world of touch sensing, electric vehicles and medical applications among others.
Business

Women Get On Board and irlabs Announce Partnership to Promote Board Diversity

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Women Get On Board Inc. ('WGOB'), a leading member based company that connects, promotes and empowers women to corporate boards, and IR Labs Inc. ('irlabs'), a dynamic and innovative investor relations firm, announce their partnership to promote board diversity in North America.
Financial Reports

Cloud DX Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Results

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), (the 'Company') a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions today reports results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. In addition, the Company will be hosting Its second quarter investor update and...
Business

Endocan Announces Amendment to Agreement to Acquire Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Endocan Solutions Inc. ("Endocan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an amendment (the "Amendment") to the share exchange agreement dated June 4, 2021 among Endocan, Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. ("Nirvana") and the shareholders of Nirvana.
Markets

IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) Acquires 51% of Vironna Pharm; Announces Earnings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) is pleased to report its unaudited financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. IMC is also pleased to announce the purchase of 51% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Revoly Trading and Marketing Ltd., dba Vironna Pharm (" Vironna ") by IMC Holdings Ltd. (" IMC Holdings "), a wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary of the Company (the " Vironna Transaction ").
Financial Reports

IM Cannabis Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results and Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vironna Pharm, Accelerating its Vertical Integration Strategy in Israel

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Q2 2021 revenues of $11.1 million, a 27% increase from Q1 2021. Acquisition of Vironna pharmacy positions IMC in rapidly growing Arab consumer segment in Israel. Following strong start to Q3 across each of its geographic segments,...
Business

Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent with Zumbi Mineração Brazil ('Zumbi') and the shareholders of Zumbi (collectively the 'Vendors') for the acquisition of 100% of the rights and interests in and to the 'Capim Grosso Property' (the 'Acquisition') comprising mineral claim 870.180/2012 (426.03 Ha) located in Capim Grosso, BA, Brazil (the 'Target Property').
Business

DeFi Technologies Announces LOI to Acquire Protos Asset Management GmbH

Company also Provides Upcoming Shareholder Call Connection Details. DeFi Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Protos Asset Management GmbH (“Protos”) (the “Protos Acquisition”). Protos, through their various funds and...
Economy
TheStreet

Micro Bird Acquires Controlling Interest In Ecotuned, Electric Vehicle Drivetrain Integrator

Micro Bird Holdings (Micro Bird), a Blue Bird and Girardin joint venture and North American market leader in the Type A school bus market, has acquired a controlling interest in the EV drivetrain integrator and supplier GranTuned Automobiles (Ecotuned). This strategic acquisition firmly positions Micro Bird for substantial growth in the light and medium duty EV market by bringing core electrification-expertise and value to both Micro Bird and the broader Blue Bird Corporation.

