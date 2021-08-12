ZTEST Announces That Conversance Acquires Interest in Cannamerx
NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ('ZTEST' or the 'Company')(CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that Conversance Inc. ('Conversance'), a private company in which ZTEST owns a 25.29% equity interest, has acquired an initial 28% interest in 3955 Trading Inc., operating as Cannamerx ('Cannamerx'), pursuant to a Purchase Agreement dated August 1, 2021 with Cannamerx and various shareholders of Cannamerx. Conversance has the opportunity to acquire a controlling interest in Cannamerx provided specific milestones are achieved.www.dallassun.com
Comments / 0