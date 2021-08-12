Cancel
Emeritus Supercharges Mission to Make High Quality Education Affordable and Accessible Through $650 Million Capital Raise Led by Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Funding Quadruples Company's Valuation to $3.2 billion and bolsters growth of the global leader in top tier university-based upskilling as demand explodes post-pandemic. BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world, announced today a $650 million funding round, through a mix of primary and secondary funding, which values the company at $3.2 billion, quadrupling its Series D valuation from August, 2020. The investment, led by Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, is one of the largest for an education upskilling company. It also marks Accel's largest single EdTech investment.

