Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Plant owner in talks with WVU to transfer shuttered facility

By Tyler Barker
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOJV5_0bPWiLqQ00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The owner of a shuttered pharmaceutical plant that recently idled hundreds of workers said Wednesday it has entered into talks to potentially transfer the complex to West Virginia University for possible other business uses.

Viatris Inc. said that the drugmaker and WVU are in negotiations for the facility in Morgantown.

Viatris announced in December that it would lay off the workers at the end of July. Labor and advocacy groups made a last–ditch attempt to keep it open.

The plant was formerly operated by the generic drug company Mylan, which merged with Upjohn last year to form the new company. Viatris, which announced it would slash 20% of its workforce worldwide, is now one of the world’s leading makers of generic drugs.

The plant closing left workers scrambling to find new jobs in a state that is often trying to lure new companies to uplift a stagnant economy once dominated by the coal industry.

Viatris said in a statement that it had not received a viable proposal from within the pharmaceutical industry to keep the plant open. Viatris maintains research and development operations in Morgantown.

Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury said that given the site’s location, possible uses and job potential, “we determined that pursuing formal discussions at this time with WVU and its affiliates is the absolute right next step to consider.”

Gov. Jim Justice said that if the negotiations pan out, WVU would work with the state Department of Economic Development to find potential companies to use the facility.

“WVU’s goal is to grow jobs in northcentral West Virginia. This is a great announcement,” Justice said at a news conference.

The Republican governor said he wants to see the plant’s 1,500 former workers find employment, too.

“These people were so good at their jobs,” he said. “To let them die on the vine is just the wrong thing to do.”

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
976
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Business
City
Morgantown, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Wvu#Ap#Viatris Inc#Drugmaker#Upjohn#Justice#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Morgantown, WVObserver-Reporter

Viatris discusses giving pharma facility to WVU

The pre-merger pharmaceutical firm known as Mylan NV may be party to a significant gift-wrapping. Viatris Inc., a partnership of Mylan and Upjohn, is in discussions with West Virginia University about giving its large pharmaceuticals plant in Morgantown, W.Va., to the Morgantown-based school. Viatris has been seeking a buyer for the recently shuttered facility, but has been unable to secure one, and is now also pursuing an alternate plan.
Morgantown, WVWTAP

Viatris discusses ownership transfer to WVU, could save jobs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Viatris, formally known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals, announced on Wednesday discussion of a potential transfer and ownership of the site to West Virginia University or one of its associated entities. Viatris Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury stated that if executed, this move could create job opportunities for...
Morgantown, WVconnect-bridgeport.com

Former Mylan Pharmaceuticals Owner, Viatris, Looks to Transfer Closed Facility to West Virginia University

According to MetroNews, Viatris (formerly Mylan Pharmaceuticals) issued a statement Wednesday on the future of the company’s now idled pharmaceutical production facility in Morgantown. Company officials indicated in the statement they have worked diligently to identify viable alternatives for the facility and have communicated with all potential prospects to maintain...
Texas StatePantagraph

Rivian in talks for $5 billion Texas plant: report

NEW YORK — Rivian Automotive Inc. is in talks to invest at least $5 billion to build a factory near Fort Worth, Texas, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg News. The factory — codenamed “Project Tera” according to the document — would be able to produce 200,000 vehicles a year and would create at least 7,500 jobs by 2027. The presentation, made by the City of Fort Worth’s Economic Development Department to the City Council and dated Aug. 10, also proposes a number of incentives including grants and city tax abatement of as much as $440 million.
Northampton, MAHerald-Palladium

Coca-Cola to shutter plant in 2023; 319 to lose jobs

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Coca-Cola has announced plans to shutter a Massachusetts bottling plant in summer 2023, leaving its 319 employees to find new jobs. The beverage giant announced plans Wednesday to close the Northampton plant ,as well as sell facilities in Michigan, Missouri and Texas to Refresco, which the company says are unrelated, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.
Wheeling, WVIntelligencer

Help Still Wanted in the Ohio Valley

WHEELING — There’s no question that many Ohio Valley businesses — like others around the nation — are feeling a staffing pinch. And, it is clear that shortage is leading to some uncommon hiring practices as it wears on. One Elm Grove fast food eatery is posting help wanted ads...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Two deaths reported at West Virginia coal mines, Gov. Justice says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that two coal miners have died. At his coronavirus news conference, the governor said Timothy Keith Collins, 53, of Mill Creek died early Wednesday morning in Randolph County. Collins was a coal truck driver. The governor said Jeffrey A....
Paola, KSrepublic-online.com

New owners of Ursuline grounds have plans for drug rehab facility

PAOLA — The new owners of the former Ursuline Sisters grounds in Paola have plans to turn the campus into a drug rehab facility. Paola City Council members learned the details of the plans during a work session Tuesday, Aug. 3, attended by Robert Olivarez, vice president of operations for Flashpoint Recovery, which soon will be rebranded as Arista.
Energy Industrywvgazettemail.com

Power plants: WVU researchers dig into sustainable biomass energy

Under the scorching sun on a May afternoon, workers wipe the sweat from their brows between pounding 10-inch, greenish-yellow stems into the soil on a patch of land at the West Virginia University Agronomy Farm. It’s one of many sites — not just in West Virginia but surrounding states — where visions of a future fueled by biomass are engrained into mainly forgotten lands.
EducationPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Highly Coveted 2022 Center Talks WVU Offer

West Virginia is one of the latest schools to enter the mix for highly coveted 2022 center Ernest Udeh Jr. (6'10", 230 lbs) of Dr. Phillips HS in Orlando, Florida. West Virginia became the 33rd school to offer Udeh as they join a long list of schools which include the likes of Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Miami, Georgia Tech, Creighton, Kansas, Stanford, Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois, Cincinnati, Indiana, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Baylor, UCLA, Michigan, and several others.
texasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Charleston, WVWBOY

West Virginia receives third dose of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control just came out with news about an update to COVID vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals on Friday, and our state is one of the first to receive them. The state of West Virginia continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated as Delta...

Comments / 0

Community Policy