Incredibly Tearful and Proud Letter Posted by Restaurant in Rochester

Labor Day is on the way in just a few weeks, so that means for many with kids the end is near for summer vacation, but that doesn't mean you can't plan on some last-minute get-aways especially to places close enough to drive to and spend the weekend. One place that might be on your bucket list this summer still is the North Shore and if you are looking for someplace unique to stay this Airbnb tiny home I found is made with pieces of 'found' wood by one of the owners.