Free Saturday sports medicine screening clinics to start Aug. 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health will offer weekly Saturday sports medicine screening clinics, beginning August 14, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 Third Avenue in Huntington.

Experienced sports medicine physicians and staff from Marshall Orthopaedics, Marshall Family Medicine and Cabell Huntington Hospital provide free evaluations and assessments on orthopedic conditions or injuries and advise on next steps. Treatment is not provided during the evaluation. Patients will be charged for any bracing or imaging services and readings.

In addition, the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute offers walk-in availability for standard appointments 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Clinics are open to athletes and active people of all ages. No appointment is necessary. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are required. Saturday screening clinics will run from August 14 through May 7, except holidays.

For more information, contact the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute by phone at 304-691-1880 or visit www.marshallsportsmedicine.org.