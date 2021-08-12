Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lashmeet, WV

Mark Mitchem

By Naomi Bowles
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZurlJ_0bPWhCrg00

Mark Mitchem, 53 of Lashmeet died Monday, August 9, 2021. Born March 28, 1968, he was the son of the late Emmitt Mitchem and Ellen Lusk Mitchem Lamm.

He was of the Baptist faith and was an avid WVU football fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kathie Meadows,

Survivors include his son, Mark Corey Mitchem of Greenville, SC; one grandson, Morgan Gray Mitchem; sister, Sheri Linkous; two brothers, Steve Mitchem and Jack Lamm, Jr.; stepfather, Alfred Beggs and Mark’s canine companion, Little Bitty.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at the O’Dell Cemetery at Matoaka with Pastor Chris Richards officiating. Friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery.

Arrangements by Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bailey-kirk.com.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
976
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, WV
City
Greenville, WV
City
Lashmeet, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Wvu#Sc#Morgan Gray Mitchem#Bailey Kirk Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden faces lasting blemish from Afghanistan exit

President Biden is facing criticism over his administration’s withdrawal from the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan that could leave a lasting blemish on his presidency. Biden, who ran for president in part on his foreign policy experience, looked like he was caught flat-footed as he and other U.S. officials acknowledged on Monday that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban much more quickly than they anticipated.
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy