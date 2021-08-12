Mark Mitchem, 53 of Lashmeet died Monday, August 9, 2021. Born March 28, 1968, he was the son of the late Emmitt Mitchem and Ellen Lusk Mitchem Lamm.

He was of the Baptist faith and was an avid WVU football fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kathie Meadows,

Survivors include his son, Mark Corey Mitchem of Greenville, SC; one grandson, Morgan Gray Mitchem; sister, Sheri Linkous; two brothers, Steve Mitchem and Jack Lamm, Jr.; stepfather, Alfred Beggs and Mark’s canine companion, Little Bitty.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at the O’Dell Cemetery at Matoaka with Pastor Chris Richards officiating. Friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery.

Arrangements by Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bailey-kirk.com.