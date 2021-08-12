Glenville State College, Aramark Higher Education continue dining services partnership

GLENVILLE, WV – Throughout the past several months, Glenville State College (GSC) has been working to procure an updated food services contract.

With expiration of the existing food services contract with Aramark nearing, GSC initially attempted to extend that contract. However, after discussions with the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General, GSC was instead advised to conduct a Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Working with several campus representatives, Glenville State navigated the RFP and will again be partnering with Aramark as the college’s food services vendor.

Upon signing and approval, the college received $1,500,000 in addition to $500,000 to build out the space for a Starbucks on campus. In June 2022, GSC will receive $1,500,000 to renovate and upgrade the cafeteria and snack bar areas.

“I appreciate this ongoing partnership with Aramark,” said Glenville State College President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “This contract extension will facilitate the continued service that Aramark has provided to the students, faculty, and staff of Glenville State for over 20 years. Together, we look forward to major renovations to our cafeteria and snack bar areas, as well as a new Starbucks.”

“With the completion of the Aramark contract, Mollohan’s and the Rusty Musket (the cafeteria and snack bar spaces on campus) will see their first modernization since 2007 which will enhance both the offerings and the dining experience for patrons,” said GSC Executive Director of Operations, Tom Ratliff. “Planning and work have already begun on the addition of a We Proudly Serve Starbucks inside Louis Bennett Hall next to the new Pioneer Campus Store operated by Barnes and Noble.”

“Aramark has been part of the Glenville State College community for over the last 21 years. We are very excited as an organization to extend our partnership for the next 15 years. Our team is excited to bring innovation to the Glenville State Campus this Fall with opening up “We Proudly Serve” Starbucks and renovating the retail and residential dining spaces in the Summer of 2022,” said Aramark Higher Education District Manager, Brett Ridgway.

“Our goal is to continue driving student retention and the overall student experience at the college. In addition, we want to see our students excel inside and outside the classroom and we feel that food is a big component in that success. Furthermore, we would like to continue to drive and support the Glenville State College mission, vision, and strategic plan. We look forward in continuing to strengthen our relationship at Glenville State and continuing to help drive the success of the institution. Our future is very bright and we look forward in celebrating the success of the college over the next 15 years,” Ridgeway added.

Aramark is a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operating in 19 countries on four continents. Their higher education programs serve over three million college and university students each year in North America.

A digital rendering showing proposed updates to the Glenville State College cafeteria.

A digital rendering showing proposed updates to the Glenville State College snack bar and retail space.