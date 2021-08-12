Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenville, WV

Glenville State College, Aramark Higher Education continue dining services partnership

By Gailyn Markham
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago

GLENVILLE, WV – Throughout the past several months, Glenville State College (GSC) has been working to procure an updated food services contract.

With expiration of the existing food services contract with Aramark nearing, GSC initially attempted to extend that contract. However, after discussions with the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General, GSC was instead advised to conduct a Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Working with several campus representatives, Glenville State navigated the RFP and will again be partnering with Aramark as the college’s food services vendor.

Upon signing and approval, the college received $1,500,000 in addition to $500,000 to build out the space for a Starbucks on campus. In June 2022, GSC will receive $1,500,000 to renovate and upgrade the cafeteria and snack bar areas.

“I appreciate this ongoing partnership with Aramark,” said Glenville State College President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “This contract extension will facilitate the continued service that Aramark has provided to the students, faculty, and staff of Glenville State for over 20 years. Together, we look forward to major renovations to our cafeteria and snack bar areas, as well as a new Starbucks.”

“With the completion of the Aramark contract, Mollohan’s and the Rusty Musket (the cafeteria and snack bar spaces on campus) will see their first modernization since 2007 which will enhance both the offerings and the dining experience for patrons,” said GSC Executive Director of Operations, Tom Ratliff. “Planning and work have already begun on the addition of a We Proudly Serve Starbucks inside Louis Bennett Hall next to the new Pioneer Campus Store operated by Barnes and Noble.”

“Aramark has been part of the Glenville State College community for over the last 21 years. We are very excited as an organization to extend our partnership for the next 15 years. Our team is excited to bring innovation to the Glenville State Campus this Fall with opening up “We Proudly Serve” Starbucks and renovating the retail and residential dining spaces in the Summer of 2022,” said Aramark Higher Education District Manager, Brett Ridgway.

“Our goal is to continue driving student retention and the overall student experience at the college. In addition, we want to see our students excel inside and outside the classroom and we feel that food is a big component in that success. Furthermore, we would like to continue to drive and support the Glenville State College mission, vision, and strategic plan. We look forward in continuing to strengthen our relationship at Glenville State and continuing to help drive the success of the institution. Our future is very bright and we look forward in celebrating the success of the college over the next 15 years,” Ridgeway added.

Aramark is a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operating in 19 countries on four continents. Their higher education programs serve over three million college and university students each year in North America.

A digital rendering showing proposed updates to the Glenville State College cafeteria.
A digital rendering showing proposed updates to the Glenville State College snack bar and retail space.
A digital rendering showing the new proposed We Proudly Brew Starbucks location in Louis Bennett Hall, just outside the Pioneer Campus Store.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
976
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Glenville, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Ridgeway, WV
Glenville, WV
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenville State College#Food Services#Aramark Higher Education#Gsc#Rfp#Operations#Pioneer Campus Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Nominations now open for 2021 Power of Performance awards

HUNTINGTON, W.V. – Nominations are now open for the Power of Performance awards. Members of the Small Communities, BIG Solutions conference awards selection committee are now accepting nominations for southern West Virginia success stories. “If you have a success story, we want to learn from you,” Brittany Bruce, the Alliance...
Bluefield, VAPosted by
Lootpress

Bluefield College Prepares for Centennial Year

BLUEFIELD, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield College is preparing to celebrate its 100th year of service in Christian higher education during the 2021-2022 academic year. The college will host a year-long celebration beginning with the annual President’s Convocation on August 18, 2021, the first day of the fall semester. The theme...
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Tamarack kitchens reopen dining services following COVID-19 scare

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Tamarack Marketplace has resumed its dining services following a COVID-19 scare. The West Virginia Parkways Authority announced in a press release last week that the kitchen would be temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 12, 2021. This was the...
Public HealthPosted by
Lootpress

Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia near 6,000

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 16, 2021, there have been 3,230,456 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 173,479 total cases and 2,978 deaths. There are 322 confirmed cases of the Delta variant. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a...
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia August 15 through August 22

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. August 15 through August 21: 2021 State Fair of West Virginia. Brighter days are here! The annual West Virginia State Fair will take place from August 12 to August 21, 2021, in Fairlea. Learn...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

West Virginia nonprofit gets funds to boost vaccine efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A nonprofit group on Thursday was awarded $3.5 million in funding to boost COVID-19 testing and vaccine efforts in West Virginia, in addition to addressing HIV and substance abuse prevention. The grant given to the Community Education Group by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Student assessment results show decline in proficiency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia student assessment results should be used to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and consider individual needs, state Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. Results from 2021 show a decline in percent proficient from 2019, but Burch told state Board of Education members...
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Marshall biomedical engineering researchers earn National Science Foundation grant

HUNTINGTON, W.V. – A Marshall University team of researchers led by Dr. Nasim Nosoudi, assistant professor of biomedical engineering, has been awarded a $267,658 National Science Foundation (NSF) MRI grant to acquire a CytoViva enhanced darkfield optical microscope to assist with research in nanotechnology. One application of nanotechnology is to use nanoparticles to deliver a drug to specific types of cells or tissue in the body. These nanoparticles are engineered to target diseased cells and can be used in cancer and cardiovascular disease treatment and early detection.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Logan DMV Regional Office is appointment-only through next Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Logan DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing through Tuesday, August 17, 2021, due to COVID-19-related exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office. Any walk-ins who need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy