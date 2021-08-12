Cancel
Late David Mejia wonder-strike salvages point for Atlanta United 2

By Dirty South Soccer
Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United 2 returned to the Fraction against the Oklahoma City Energy with the eyes set on pulling away from the pack in the USL Championship Central Conference playoff hunt. This was the team’s fourth match in twelve days with one more to go until the end of their grueling 5-in-15 stretch. These two teams had played each other evenly through three matches, each getting a win and splitting a draw. In their final scheduled match-up of the season, the 2s were looking to maintain some of their magic from their romp against Indy and get the full three points.

David Mejia
#Atlanta United 2#Usl Championship#Indy#The Oklahoma City Energy
