Clarence Woman Killed in Boone County Crash Tuesday
A Clarence woman is killed and a Madison woman is seriously injured in a three vehicle crash on Highway 22 northwest of Centralia in Boone County at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. The Highway Patrol reports 53 year old Monte Hayes of Moberly was eastbound on 22 when his front tire of his truck ruptured, causing pieces of the truck to come loose and break away, striking a westbound pickup, driven by 50 year old Gregory Keene of Sturgeon.khmoradio.com
Comments / 0