It’s all okra, event highlights dishes with locally produced vegetable

NEW PORT RICHEY – A local group is sharing the taste of okra in celebration this month and all are invited to attend!. After much anticipation, New Port Richey FarmNet will return with its Sixth Annual Okra Occasion after taking a break last year due to the COVID pandemic. The event will offer a taste of okra dishes from a variety of residents and the public will get to judge their favorites at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, at Peace Hall at Sims Park, 6431 Circle Blvd., New Port Richey.