Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Port Richey, FL

It’s all okra, event highlights dishes with locally produced vegetable

By BRITTANY Ó RUACHÁINN Suncoast News
suncoastnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW PORT RICHEY – A local group is sharing the taste of okra in celebration this month and all are invited to attend!. After much anticipation, New Port Richey FarmNet will return with its Sixth Annual Okra Occasion after taking a break last year due to the COVID pandemic. The event will offer a taste of okra dishes from a variety of residents and the public will get to judge their favorites at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, at Peace Hall at Sims Park, 6431 Circle Blvd., New Port Richey.

www.suncoastnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
New Port Richey, FL
Lifestyle
City
New Port Richey, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
New Port Richey, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Local Group#Food Drink#Covid#Okra Occasion#Farmnet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy