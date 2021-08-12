Pine View Middle School SRO honored as No. 1 in the state for 2021

PASCO – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recently recognized the 2021 School Resource Officer of the Year as Pasco Sheriff’s own Corporal Elissa Elders. Elders’ colleagues at the school have described her as someone students at Pine View Middle School can depend on and with whom they can grow to have positive interactions. Lieutenant Troy Fergueson said she embodies the values, essence and spirit of what it means to be a School Resource Officer, and it’s not hard to see why.