Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pine View Middle School SRO honored as No. 1 in the state for 2021

By BRITTANY Ó RUACHÁINN Suncoast News
suncoastnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCO – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recently recognized the 2021 School Resource Officer of the Year as Pasco Sheriff’s own Corporal Elissa Elders. Elders’ colleagues at the school have described her as someone students at Pine View Middle School can depend on and with whom they can grow to have positive interactions. Lieutenant Troy Fergueson said she embodies the values, essence and spirit of what it means to be a School Resource Officer, and it’s not hard to see why.

www.suncoastnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#School Security#Mental Health First Aid#School Resource Officer#Pasco Sheriff#Elders#The Run Craft Club#The Walking Dead Fan Club#Mcdonalds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
Monticello, ILfordcountyrecord.com

Roosevelt Middle School principal resigns

MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes Superintendent Deb Metzger announced the resignation of Roosevelt Middle School Principal Dr. Danielle Nicolino at the Twin Lakes School Corporation’s faculty and staff meeting Thursday morning. “Dr. Danielle Nicolino has submitted her resignation as the Roosevelt Middle School principal effective Friday, Aug. 6,” Metzger said. “She...
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

New Principal for Monrovia Middle School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Board of Education (MCBOE) has hired a new principal for Monrovia Middle School, just in time for the start of the new school year. Keith Trawick was voted and approved by the MCBOE to be the new administrator for the 1,100 student school. Trawick...
EducationHerald Tribune

School boards, parents challenge DeSantis ban on mandatory school masks

Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mandatory school masks, challenged by several county school boards and revamped by his own administration, faces an early test Friday in a Leon County courtroom. Circuit Judge John Cooper has scheduled a hearing on a lawsuit brought by parents from a half-dozen Florida counties urging...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Six officers assigned to schools as SRO’s

There are six School Resource Officers (SRO) returning to Colleton classrooms this fall and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for about three more SRO’s to help fill the current need to supply officers in local schools. School Resource Officers are certified law enforcement officers who receive additional training...
Educationfox44news.com

Fire at WISD’s Carver Middle School

An early morning fire has gutted the historic G.W. Carver Middle School. The fire at the school in the 1600 block of J.J. Flewellen was reported about 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters battled the blaze throughout the morning but it was feared the building was a loss. WISD Joshua Wucher voiced...
Bristol, TNwjhl.com

New Bristol Tennessee Middle School opens Monday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students helped open the new Bristol Tennessee Middle School on Monday. The brand new building replaces Vance Middle School and will serve around 900 students in grades 6-8. “[We] really want the students to feel an atmosphere of where they are welcome,” said Seymour Ray, principal...
Educationthebuzzmagazines.com

Advice to my Middle-School Self

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Smiling as I shut the door of my mom’s SUV, I (much too) confidently swung my bright blue backpack around and dove headfirst into the deep end of the middle school courtyard. I found myself in the surrounded by pre-teens, so I immediately approached a group of teachers. By my 40-year-old parents, I was taught that talking to adults is impressive.
Poway, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Poway Unified middle schools, Poway Symphonette finalists for national honors

Two middle school advanced orchestras and the Poway Symphonette have moved on to the finalist rounds of The American Prize. It is a national nonprofit performing arts competition, according to its website, theamericanprize.org. The contest is designed to evaluate, recognize and reward the best performers, ensembles, composers and administrators in the United States. Winners receive cash prizes and recognition.
Educationlincolnnewsnow.com

Coronavirus rules up to local educators, state school leaders say

BATON ROUGE, La. - Unlike last year, Louisiana public school leaders are deferring to local school officials on face masks and other safety measures amid the rising number of cases of the coronavirus. Caddo and Bossier parishes are expected to announce their safety measures this week. Sandy Holloway, president of...
Kerrville, TXhccommunityjournal.com

New Hal Peterson Middle School ready for students

The new Hal Peterson Middle School on Loop 534 will open its doors to staff and students for the 2021-22 school year officially on Monday Aug. 10 when staff has moved in, and students arrive for the first school day Aug. 16. On July 28, with the new campus deemed...
EducationAxios

Middle School Teaching Fellow

Cannon School is searching for a full-time teaching fellow for the 2021-2022 school year. The Cannon School Fellow is designed to support the development of teachers and leaders in education. The Fellowship combines teaching, advising and administrative responsibilities to provide experience in a variety of independent school teaching and leadership roles.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

LPS implementing new program at middle schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton public schools is adding a new program to the middle schools which introduces students to different career paths. The new program is called the Technology Application Program. It’s designed to help students figure out what they want to do with their life at an early age.”
Lamar County, MSWJTV.com

Oak Grove Middle School moves to virtual learning

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Lamar County School District announced Oak Grove Middle School will move to virtual learning. The students will move to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The students will move to virtual learning on Tuesday, August 3. They are expected...
Hutchinson, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Middle school orientation for sixth-graders Aug. 9

We are excited to start the 2021-22 school year. All of our staff are excited to have students back in their classrooms with the hallways filled with energy and enthusiasm for learning. Working in a partnership with parents, the staff at Hutchinson Middle School will do our very best to...
Crescent City, CADaily Triplicate

Middle school auditorium gets a facelift

A 92-year-old middle school in Crescent City is getting an upgrade to its auditorium, including new seats, floors and windows. The nearly-completed facelift to the Crescent Elk Middle School auditorium also includes new lights, fresh paint and two high-quality cameras — so events held there can be live streamed. The upgrade was possible thanks to a $150,000 donation from the Nick and Lisa Rail foundation, which was then matched by funds from the Del Norte Unified School District.
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

Stephen Langford Named New Principal at Dawson Middle School

At the August 2 Board Meeting the Carroll ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve Stephen Langford as the new Principal at Dawson Middle School. Langford has served in Carroll ISD for 15 years, the last seven of those as the Assistant Principal at Dawson Middle School. As part of the interview process, Dr. Lane Ledbetter, Superintendent of Schools, convened an interview committee with parents and teachers to review applications and interview top candidates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy