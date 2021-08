Sixty-five appears to be the magic age at which health outlooks for many Americans turn from grim to hopeful. According to a new study led by Dr. Joseph Shrager of Stanford, 65- to 69 year-olds in the U.S. have a statistically better chance of being diagnosed and surviving our most common cancers than in the five years prior. And it’s not just cancer; overall mortality rates also significantly improve at age 65. Americans aged 60-64 have the highest mortality rates compared to those in the same age range in peer countries — but once they reach 65, mortality rates drastically reduce.