Pharmaceuticals

RH Line calls for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

By RH Line
ReporterHerald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a fully vaccinated individual. Got the Moderna. But the day I have to show a vaccine card to get into a restaurant, to get into anywhere in the United States of America, when people come up to me and — just like Nazi Germany — say “papers, please,” that’s the day I start fighting back in this country. I will not stand for it, and you will not get my business anywhere. And I do not care what you other people think, that it’s OK to show your card to get in to a place. You’re giving in and losing your freedom, and once that’s taken away, you’ll never get it back.

Joe Biden
#Rh Line#Nazi#Democrats#Republicans#Covid#American
Republican Party
Health
Pharmaceuticals
Germany
Vaccines
ReporterHerald.com

RH Line for Aug. 14: Masks and more

The only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools is to require all students, staff and teachers to wear masks. If we don’t do this we will face quarantines and sending students home again for online learning. As a physician I am disappointed that the Thompson School District and school board is not requiring masks.
ReporterHerald.com

RH Line calls for Aug. 15: COVID-19, Afghanistan, panhandlers

Per Gov. Polis’ plan to pay students to be tested for COVID-19: Some things you do simply because it’s the right thing to do without any expectation of financial remuneration. What message are we sending when we offer to pay someone to do something they should be doing anyway? It’s a misguided strategy that will lead to a sense of entitlement and unrealistic, damaging expectations.
timesexaminer.com

Speaker Pelosi and the U.S. Capitol Sergeant at Arms Crush and Trample the First Amendment by Arresting Peaceful Pro-Life Advocates on the Steps of the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Speaker Pelosi and the U.S. Capitol Sergeant at Arms Crush and Trample the First Amendment by Arresting Peaceful Pro-Life Advocates on the Steps of the U.S. Capitol. This after Congresswoman Bush was allowed to camp out and protest on the steps for days calling for a moratorium on...
The Tribune

Gnarly Trombone: Nothing but Fake News …

It’s all Fake News in this column this week. That’s right … we’ll be reading and writing about stuff that didn’t happen, but some folks – mainly on Facebook – wrote these fairy tales and some folks actually believe them. For example:. Many of you believe that Trump was cheated...
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Critical Race Theory; eviction moratorium; Don Overcash; Lauren Boebert

In 10th-grade biology we were introduced to the scientific method. It was designed to prove or disprove a hypothesis or unproven theory. The concept requires establishing a system that will result in identical results or conclusions via a test of repeating the exact method with the same materials. When identical results can be achieved it may be concluded that the process has proved the hypotheses or theory.
ReporterHerald.com

RH Line calls for Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

We were in town for the sculpture show and decided to drive out west of town past our old house. On the way, we passed a larger drainage channel on Larimer County land that is still full of fire fuels that have been allowed to accumulate for years and years. We all know that no private property owner would be allowed to endanger surrounding neighborhoods with that kind of dangerous fire fuel, yet the county has let this pile up year after year for decades.
ReporterHerald.com

RH Line calls for Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

Who do you owe allegiance to? You don’t pledge allegiance to the state of Colorado, Florida, etc. The state is where you happen to end up living. Your country is who protects you. Contrary to beliefs of the Southern plantation owners of 1861, the state is secondary to the Union. We are a union of United States, not a collective of 50 individual republics.
ReporterHerald.com

RH Line calls for Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

Automobile crashes are such a messy things. At their worst, there are serious injuries and deaths. I suspect the majority are just fender benders. These require calling the police and insurance agents to investigate, and towing vehicles to repair shops. Nevertheless, I frequently observe scofflaws whizzing past me as I drive along at the speed limit, and sailing through a red light at intersections while I had just stopped for the yellow light.

