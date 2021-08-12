Cancel
The Morning Watch: How Pixar Movies Advanced 3D Animation (Part 2), Making ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Costumes & More

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 4 days ago

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.) In this edition, take a run...

www.slashfilm.com

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Elliot Page’s Best Movies Has Returned To Netflix

There isn’t a filmmaker in Hollywood who has either the will, desire or creative freedom to craft completely original blockbusters on the same sort of scale as Christopher Nolan, who used the success of the Dark Knight Trilogy as a springboard to tell grand narratives packed with big ideas and even bigger action on the largest possible canvas.
Los Angeles, CAKGO

Pixar director on how inclusion in animation inspires 'interest in each other's experiences'

LOS ANGELES -- Erica Milsom, the director of Pixar's 2020 SparkShorts film "Loop," works to create more inclusive and authentic stories about people with disabilities. "If we have stories that are more inclusive that have different kinds of people who give you that sense of 'I don't know what to do,' and then you have a character who's going to try something or you have a situation that puts them in a place where they have to cross those boundaries, we're just going to learn more about each other," Milsom said.
MoviesCollider

Here's How to Watch the 'Alien' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

It’s hard to overstate the profound impact of Ridley Scott on modern visual media. His style and techniques permeate genres and mediums beyond quantification. They’re backed into the identity of popular culture. In his near 60 year tenure directing cinema, he’s created classics including Bladerunner, Thelma and Louise, G.I. Jane, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, and many, many more. Perhaps most influential of them all—in contention with Bladerunner—is his 1979 sci-fi film, Alien. Everything about the movie is iconic including the title card. Despite art direction in part by Leslie Dilley, one of the art directors who worked on Star Wars just a few years before, it was the antithesis of the melodramatic space opera. The contemporary cinematic presentation, inspired special effects, and stellar cast made a movie in a class of its own. H.R. Geiger’s xenomorph endured alongside the film itself against the progress of visual effects thanks to its eerie, chitinous body and excellent facial animatronics. Sigourney Weaver’s role of Ripley, a miner aboard a corporate interstellar shipping vessel, would unlock a franchise she’d lead for nearly 20 years.
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Weigh the Potential for Romance in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its second season on Paramount+ on Thursday, offering new adventures and misadventures of the USS Cerritos crew. ComicBook.com has seen the first few episodes of the series. We won't spoil anything significant, but a few quick jokes pop up involving characters making assumptions about romantic relationships between the lower deckers. They're not the focus of any episodes, but it occurred enough to make one wonder if the show's writers were trying to clue fans in on something. Or perhaps the opposite is accurate, and they're disabusing audiences of the possibility of romantic connections forming.
TV Series/Film

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 2 Review: The Animated Comedy Returns With Even More ‘Trek’ References

Considering there are literally hundreds of hours of Star Trek films and TV shows that preceded it, the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks was surprisingly friendly to newbies. The animated comedy, which focuses on a new group of low-level Starfleet members doing grunt work on an unimportant ship, threw in a few specific references per episode for the hardcore Trek fandom in its debut season, but the barrier to entry wasn’t very high. As long as you knew the basic shape of what Star Trek was and is, you could enjoy the show just fine – even if a random allusion to an obscure character might sail over your head from time to time.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Goonies Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now, Including Sean Astin

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With its thrilling and lovable mix of action, danger, mystery, and suspense, it's easy to see why Richard Donner's The Goonies became such a beloved '80s classic. From screenwriter Chris Columbus and executive producer Steven Spielberg, this fun and madcap family film is a delight to audiences young and old, and its nostalgic value hasn't ceased in the decades since its 1984 release. Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton, to name only a few of its child stars, the cult favorite jumpstarted the careers of several notable actors, though not everyone found the same fame. So, let's take this moment to see what The Goonies cast is doing now.
ComicsNintendo Life

Monster Hunter's New 3D Anime Movie Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Original story [Fri 16th Jul, 2021 02:55 BST]: If the live-action Monster Hunter movie starring Milla Jovovich didn't interest you, perhaps Netflix's 3D anime film will. It's been an exciting few weeks for the Monster Hunter series - with this announcement and the release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the Switch last week. On the Netflix front, there have also been reports that it will potentially offer video games on its subscription service within the next year.

