Mozart's Attic Sunday August 15th at 6:00 p.m.

When tenor saxophonist Xhosa Cole won the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year prize in 2018, Britain was introduced to a young player with formidable technique and a solid grasp of the post-John Coltrane African American tradition. Cole was then little known outside Birmingham, his hometown in England's Midlands, and he had developed independently of London's alternative jazz scene. His classic as opposed to radical aesthetic brought a refreshing vibe. So too did that of saxophonist Alex Clarke, a finalist in the BBC's 2020 competition. Clarke is from the north of England and her paradigm is mainstream centred; in an interview with All About Jazz, Clarke named her two favourite tenor players as Scott Hamilton and Harry Allen. Young London lion Nubya Garcia, one of the BBC judges, was knocked out by Clarke's retroprecocity, calling her "a total joy." Clarke's post- competition album, when it comes, will be worth checking out.