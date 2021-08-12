Cancel
Music

Mozart's Attic Sunday August 15th at 6:00 p.m.

By WFIT
wfit.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1920s bandleader Paul Whiteman, the self-proclaimed King of Jazz, worked to earn respect for his music by involving classically-trained composers like Leo Sowerby; songwriters for the Broadway stage, like George Gershwin; and up-by-their-bootstraps arrangers, like Ferde Grofe in his programs. Jazz meets classical: it was a daring concept, and success...

George Gershwin
Paul Whiteman
#Attic#King Of Jazz
