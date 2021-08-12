Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bull of the Day: Pinterest (PINS)

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

We'll explore reasons for the mismatch right after we look at the numbers... PINS delivered Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.25, swinging from a loss of $0.07 per share a year ago and beating the analyst consensus of $0.13 per share by 92%. The image sharing platform said revenue jumped to...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Eps#Zacks Value Strategist#Value Investor#Genz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
AgricultureZacks.com

Bull of the Day: Nutrien (NTR)

NTR - Free Report) recently raised full year earnings guidance as the agriculture market remains strong. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to grow its earnings by 125% this year. Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services. It produces around 27 million tonnes of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Burleson & Company LLC Sells 31,589 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,589 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 5.4% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $36,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksZacks.com

Bull of the Day: AdvanSix

Earnings season presents an opportunity to reset the board. A great report can completely shift the future trajectory of a company, leading to incredible profits for investors. Earnings trends have a tendency to remain intact for several quarters. Finding stocks with the strongest earnings trends heading into earnings season gives investors the best chance at profits. One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks with strong trends are going to be in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.
RetailZacks.com

Bull of the Day: Lithia (LAD)

LAD - Free Report) blew out earnings in the second quarter as auto sales continue to be red hot. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to grow earnings 63% this year. Lithia Motors, now known as Lithia & Driveway, or LAD, is one of the country's largest auto retailers. It sells new and used cars but also operates an e-commerce site called Driveway, which allows customers to buy or sell a car online.
Stocksinvesting.com

Downbeat Outlook Shouldn't Dissuade You From Owning Baidu Shares

As Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock hovers near short-term lows, prospective investors should seize the opportunity in light of impressive quarterly fiscal stats.China's popular Internet search engine, Baidu BIDU>, is known as a tech titan. Nevertheless, the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic has put pressure on a wide range of companies and stocks - and BIDU stock isn't immune to this.
Retailinvesting.com

Walmart, Home Depot, Retail Sales: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks ticked mostly higher on Monday, shrugging off concerning news about economic weakness in China and the possibility of slowing global growth. Disappointing data from China weighed on oil prices, which slumped and dragged down the entire energy sector. In China, industrial production was significantly weaker than expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks With Surprisingly Solid Dividends

The technology sector is filled with high-growth companies vying for market share. Rather than pay dividends, many of these businesses prefer to reinvest excess cash in their operations, a strategy that makes sense given the quickly changing nature of technology. However, if you're willing to do a little digging, it's...
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Energy Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 50%

Despite an anticipated softening in demand, oil-producing companies are nonetheless expected to grow given the fast-paced COVID-19 vaccination programs and consequent economic rebound. Therefore, Wall Street analysts predict energy stocks Suncor (SU), Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will rally more than 50% in price in the near term. Let’s discuss.Oil prices have been declining from their recent multi-year highs as rising COVID-19 cases threaten global oil demand. However, solid progress on the vaccination front and what seems like a resilient global economic recovery should prevent oil prices from falling significantly. Many analysts expect robust demand growth to continue through the end of the year, which should allow oil prices to remain stable in the coming months. Both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC expect the world’s thirst for oil to return to pre-pandemic highs in the second half of next year.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Softwaregamingideology.com

Millions will be blocked tomorrow for Word, Outlook and Powerpoint, warns Microsoft

Microsoft 365 users risk losing access to the subscription service’s hugely popular suite of apps, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Powerpoint, and more. That’s because Microsoft no longer supports its Internet Explorer 11 or original Microsoft Edge browsers. Anyone still using these outdated apps won’t be able to access the online version of Word, Powerpoint, and others included with their subscription.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Cuts Losses to Clinch Record Highs

Investing.com – The S&P 500 cut losses to hit all-time highs on Monday, shrugging off offset weakness in economically-sensitive cyclical stocks despite growing concerns about slowing global growth. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, to a new record intraday high of 4,475.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, or 56...
Retailinvesting.com

Walmart, Home Depot Gain A Day Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Investing.com – Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot stocks (NYSE:HD) rose 1% each a day ahead of Tuesday’s second-quarter earnings reports. According to an Investing.com poll of analysts, Walmart is seen posting a revenue of $136.63 billion. This is lower than the company’s total revenue of $137.7 billion in the second quarter of last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.22). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Lower on China Worries; BHP Shines

Investing.com - European stock markets traded lower Tuesday, weighed by losses in Asia on fresh Chinese regulatory fears, but BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) soared after confirming the spin-off of its crude assets. At 3:45 AM ET (0745 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.4% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
Congress & Courtsinvesting.com

Decrypting Bitcoin And Gold

The U.S. Senate just approved a $1-trillion infrastructure bill that’s now the business of the House. Among the parts of the bill that I seriously hope law-makers will consider amending is the part that creates new tax reporting requirements for the cryptocurrency industry. Specifically, the bill would require crypto “brokers”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy