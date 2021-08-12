Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Bergio International Reports Second Quarter Gross Sales Growth in Excess of 2600% Versus Year Ago

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) has reported its financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date ending June 30, 2021. In the second quarter, worldwide gross sales reached $2.137 million, an approximate 2600% increase compared to $77.9 thousand the prior year. Gross profit increased just over 5,300%, jumping from $32.09 thousand last year to $1.759 million this year. This equated to approximately 82% compared to just over 41% from last year as a percentage of sales. Total stockholder equity reached $2.69 million on June 30, 2021.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Sales#Sec#Diamonds#Fashion Jewelry#Bergio International Inc#Brgo#Gearbubble#Aphrodite#European#Italian#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Global Self Storage Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Strong Pricing Power and Lease-up Performance Drove Record Occupancies, Revenues, FFO and AFFO; Together with Expansion of Capital Resources, Positions Company for Continued Growth. MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc....
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Charge Enterprises Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strategy in Place to Build Seamless EV Charging and 5G Infrastructure Ecosystem. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Telkonet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast to be Held Today at 4:30 P.M. EST

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the 'Company', 'Telkonet'), a leader of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, operational analytics, and energy efficiency for commercial markets, announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Management will host a teleconference at 4:30pm ET today to discuss these results with the financial community.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mefcom Capital Markets Limited Q1FY22

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mefcom Capital Markets Limited Q1FY22 announced its un-audited financial results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2021. Total income stood at Rs. 1675.57 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 103.05 in FY20, a growth of 1526%. Total Comprehensive Income stood at Rs. 347.54 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 56.96 lakhs in FY20, a growth of 510%. Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 198.02 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 38.86 lakhs in FY20, a growth of 410%. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs. 2.17 in FY21 as compared to Rs. 0.43 in FY 20, a growth of 405%. Free Reserves stood at Rs. 937.81 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 326.97 lakhs in FY20, a growth of 186.82%Commenting on the results, Vijay Mehta, FounderChairman said, "The year 2020-21 has truly been 'The Turn-Around Year' for Mefcom as it has seen steady quarter-by-quarter growth throughout the 12 months period. What's more satisfying is that the comprehensive income for the 3 months period ending 30-06-2021 at Rs. 347 lacs has surpassed the comprehensive income of the whole period of the previous 12 months. Our EPS for the quarter stands at Rs. 2.17 as compared to the full year 2020-21 EPS of Rs. 2.70."Over the years, we have grown steadily and have demonstrated our resilience even in times of adversity faced by the business and the industry. The growth in profits this year has been achieved by capitalizing on strategic initiatives to strengthen and diversify our business mix, generating cost savings and efficiently managing our existing portfolio of assets and services. With a resilient business model and expected continued growth in capital markets, we are well-positioned to take advantage and grow further during the current year as well.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Beyond Commerce Reports 43% Increase in Revenue for its Q2 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink:BYOC) (the 'Company'), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ('Q2 2021'). Key Financial Highlights for Q2 2021 (compared...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Front Office Sports

Asics Second-Quarter Sales Climb 42.6%

Asics reported second-quarter earnings Friday, recording a 42.6% increase in sales to $1.9 billion and a 51% increase in North American net sales. Sales surpassed $1.8 billion for the first time in four years, with all regions posting an increase of more than 50% year-over-year. Operating income exceeded $182 million for the first time in six years, turning profitable.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

American Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook

Company aligned with major U.S. priorities in both infrastructure and electrification. Significant execution over the first half of the year has positioned the Company to be a low-cost, stable provider of raw materials to high-growth markets. Company seeing significant increasing demand; Major offtake partner increases annual purchase order by 20...
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Biotricity Reports 290% Revenue Growth Year Over Year in Record First Quarter

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is pleased to provide financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter, which ended June 30, 2021. Full financial results will be posted on EDGAR later today. Biotricity's Q1 results maintain a trend of both sequential and year over year (YoY) growth, with revenue once again setting a new quarterly record.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
Industrythefishsite.com

BioMar continues its growth trajectory in second quarter

BioMar reports steady growth in both volume and revenue during Q2 of 2021, but notes decreased sales in salmon segment and increases in prices for raw materials and logistics. BioMar reports an increase in volumes sold in all divisions except Salmon. The increase of volumes sold in Europe and Australia were counterbalanced by a decrease in volumes sold in Chile due several factors including the reduced biomass, the algae bloom and a local strike in one of the three production facilities. The increase in total volumes sold was 4 percent compared to Q2 of 2020.
Fort Worth, TXalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Business Update

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc . Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ('Sanara,' the 'Company,' 'we,' 'our' or 'us') (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today its strategic, operational and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cloud DX Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Results

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), (the 'Company') a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions today reports results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. In addition, the Company will be hosting Its second quarter investor update and...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. VTR stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy