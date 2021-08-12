MAS Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program and Other Exploration Activitieson La Ronge Gold Belt Properties, Saskatchewan

Cancel
VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS') (TSXV:MAS) has successfully initiated its summer drill program designed to continue testing the down dip extension of the North Lake deposit. In addition, geological and soil geochemical surveys are ongoing on areas of known occurrences on the Preview-North and Henry Lake Properties with the objective of identifying new drill targets. The current North Lake drill program is a continuation of the successful winter 2021 drilling work (see MAS Gold news releases dated June 17, 2021).

