Lone Star Pharmaceuticals Joins the Council of Pharmacy Executives and Suppliers

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, Inc. ("Arclin" or the "Company"), a chemistry-based provider of highly technical, engineered products for the residential building products market and other industries, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement whereby an affiliate of The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC") will acquire Arclin from funds affiliated with Lone Star Funds. Arclin's senior management team, led by CEO Brad Bolduc, will maintain a significant equity stake in Arclin and continue to lead the Company going forward. While the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.