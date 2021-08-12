Jericho Energy Ventures Participates in U.S. Department of Energy Hydrogen Earthshot Program RFI

Cancel
Participation Aimed at Advancing Breakthrough Zero-Emission DCC™ Hydrogen Boiler Technology for Industrial and Commercial Applications. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has submitted research and informational materials pertaining to the patented, breakthrough Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ (DCC™) to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Earthshot Hydrogen Program's Request for Information (RFI).

