I've seen a lot of amazing sights on Lake Union over the years, but nothing as sweet as this. "Lemonade! Come get your lemonade!" Say hello to Quinn and Kate, the owners of this floating lemonade stand. The 8 and 11-year old sisters are putting the squeeze on Lake Union customers, making a splash on the water with a little help from their dad Ned Carner, who has a houseboat on the lake. One day, Quinn and Katie even made nearly $600 in just two hours — but their booming business didn't start with a bang. It was sinking, literally.