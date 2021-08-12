Cancel
Ovation Science Announces Expanded Distribution of DermSafe Hand Sanitizer

 4 days ago

On-going Pandemic Has Raised Importance for Employers to Implement Preventive Measures. VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTCQB:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ('Ovation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has secured Pivot Protection Resource as a new national distributor for its non-alcohol hand sanitizer lotion, DermSafe®. Pivot Protection will be targeting their extensive business contacts across Canada. This Canadian PPE company, with vast experience in B2B including the healthcare industry, is committed to providing innovative products that are designed to aid in the protection of people in their work environment. With the pandemic continuing to spread due to the Delta variant, employers are looking for proven solutions to help employees feel safe about returning to work.

Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

The Glimpse Group Announces the Acquisition of its 10th Subsidiary Company: Auggd, an Augmented Reality Software and Services Company, and the Establishment of Glimpse Australia

Asset Acquisition ushers Glimpse into the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) segment and entrance into the Australian enterprise markets. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ('Glimpse' or the 'Company'), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ('VR' and 'AR') platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, announced today that on August 13, 2021, it acquired the assets of Augmented Reality Investments Pty Ltd, an Australia based company ('Auggd').
Immigrationalbuquerqueexpress.com

QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration

QOEG to be Training Provider for Nova Pathway Prep Courses for International English Language Testing System (IELTS) TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the 'Company'), a global provider of leading-edge online education, today announced that it has signed a strategic B2B partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration as its exclusive training partner for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Predictmedix Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ('Predictmedix' or the 'Company'), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ('MZ') to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

XS Financial to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Titans of Tech Day and Snn Network Summer Virtual Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, David Kivitz will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on August 18th and virtually at the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day taking place on Thursday, August 19th, 2021.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over Previous Month Due to Delta Variant

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / As the United States and the rest of the world deal with the surge of infections of Covid-19 due to the highly contagious Delta Variant, companies with a heavy focus on PPE and medical supplies are seeing significant sales volume increases. Optec International (OTC PINK:OPTI) and its wholly-owned MedTech company, WeShield, have seen orders from clients up over 100% month over month due to a heavy increase in demand.
New York City, NYalbuquerqueexpress.com

Stevia Corp. Reports Approval of OTCIQ Application Which Will Allow the Company to Begin Uploading Financial Statements to Attain Current Status at OTC Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a farm management company and healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that its OTCIQ application has been approved by OTC Markets. The approval of the OTCIQ application will allow the company to begin uploading Stevia Corp. financial statements and disclosure documents at OTC Markets. Stevia Corp. has engaged an accountant to produce the accounting work product for the company. Today, the company will also begin the process of producing the necessary disclosure statements which will be filed at OTC Markets. The company is working diligently to file all necessary financial and disclosure documents at OTC Markets by August 31, 2021. Pending review and approval by the professional staff at OTC Markets of our filings along with a current information letter by the company's counsel, Stevia Corp. will once again achieve 'Current Information' at OTC Markets.
Cheyenne, WYalbuquerqueexpress.com

Seven Arts Entertainment Achieves OTC Markets Revival

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK: SAPX), the Company, is pleased to announce the Company has achieved a verified profile and updated profile information with OTC Markets Group after 6 years of dormancy. In addition to receiving access to the OTC...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition

RMCF to Identify World-Class Chief Executive and Strengthen Company's Leadership for Next Chapter of Growth. DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the 'Company'), a global confectionery manufacturer, international franchisor and retail operator delighting consumers through a premium offering of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt, today announced that the Company has embarked on a process to identify and select a highly accomplished and experienced leader to be RMCF's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., ('Binovi' or the 'Company') (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, provides a first response to the unsolicited bid announced today by Captiva Verde (PWR) (CPIVF) ('Captiva'). The Company today was informed by...
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited

StageZero to Expand Capabilities in Early Diagnosis and Prevention of Cancer and Other Diseases as Vertically-integrated Health Services Company. PepTcell Limited (Health Clinics Limited) Chairman Richard Huston to Join StageZero Board. Transaction Expected to Close Later This Month. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Endocan Announces Amendment to Agreement to Acquire Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Endocan Solutions Inc. ("Endocan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an amendment (the "Amendment") to the share exchange agreement dated June 4, 2021 among Endocan, Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. ("Nirvana") and the shareholders of Nirvana.
Bloomingdale, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

PCTEL expands its distribution channel globally

BLOOMINGDALE -- PCTEL Inc., a leading global provider of antennas and wireless technology, said it has entered into a distribution agreement with Arizona-based Master Electronics. Phoenix-based Master Electronics is a family-owned company and global distributor of electronic components in partnership with hundreds of suppliers. "This strategic alliance with Master Electronics...
Businessrubbernews.com

R.D. Abbott, 3M expand distribution agreement

CERRITOS, Calif.—R.D. Abbott Co. Inc. and 3M Co. have signed an agreement that will expand R.D. Abbott's distribution of 3M Advanced Materials into Canada. Prior to the agreement, R.D. Abbott only represented 3M in the U.S. The new agreement, which took effect July 1, will be carried out by Ontario-based...
Electronicsaithority.com

Quanergy Expands Its Distribution of Industrial LiDAR Solutions with PowerMotion

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, announced a partnership with industrial automation distributor Power Motion to deliver 2D and 3D LiDAR solutions for industrial automation throughout the South Central United States. Power Motion offers a broad...
Portland, ORnewschoolbeer.com

Migration Brewing expands distribution to Hong Kong

Portland, OR-based Migration Brewing has expanded their international distribution reach to Hong Kong. This summer the Portland, OR based craft brewery has partnered with Double Haven brewing to ship their award-winning beers to the Hong Kong metro market. This is the latest addition to the company’s Asian portfolio that also includes Thailand and Japan.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Modular Medical Expands Executive Team with Appointment Of Lynn O'Connor Vos as New CEO

O'Connor Vos Brings Deep Experience in Market Development, Commercializing Products and Patient Advocacy. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Modular Medical, Inc. (OTCQB:MODD), a development-stage insulin pump company focused on providing insulin delivery without complexity to increase pump adoption and reduce the burden of diabetes care for clinicians and individuals living with diabetes, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Lynn O'Connor Vos as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Former Apple CEO Gil Amelio Joins Cirus Foundation

Data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation welcomes former CEO at Apple Inc. Gil Amelio as its Senior Advisor. The company is confident that his experience in technology and telecommunications will lead it towards the ambitious goal of ushering an online Ownership Economy. One where data management and privacy are returned to users thanks to blockchain technology.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pfizer And BioNTech Announce Submission Of Initial Data To U.S. FDA To Support Booster Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that they have submitted Phase 1 data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the evaluation of a third, or booster, dose of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) for future licensure. These data also will be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

