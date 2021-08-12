Playing out of position, Jack Nelson making his mark on UW's offensive line

UCLA has put in an offer to 2023 prospect Dusty Stromer, per Stromer's Instagram story. Stromer, a 6'6, 180-pound guard out of Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame, is currently unranked by 247 and is not yet listed in the Composite, but UCLA spent a good amount of time this summer watching him, and he was very impressive. Tracy Pierson's own evaluation of Stromer was glowing, describing him as "...a terrific athlete, particularly with his lateral quickness, on both offense and defense. His first step offensively is lightning, and he's very shifty off the dribble, to the point that we didn't see a defender who could stay with him."