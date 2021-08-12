Playing out of position, Jack Nelson making his mark on UW's offensive line
MADISON, Wis. -- At 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, there's not many guys who can strike fear into Jack Nelson. Wisconsin's starting guard, Nelson willingly takes on some of the best linebackers and defensive lineman in the Big Ten Conference featured on the Badgers' roster and wins his fair share of battles. Described as "different", maybe even borderline crazy in terms of how intense he plays the game of football, Nelson makes his presence felt throughout the course of a two-hour practice inside Camp Randall Stadium.247sports.com
Comments / 0