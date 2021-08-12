Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fred barely holding on, locally showers and storms again

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Depression Fred is looking weak and very disorganized Thursday morning after moving off the coast of Haiti. The mountainous terrain of the island of Hispaniola really took a toll on the storm over the past 24 hours. Right now the center is very hard to make out. The stronger...

wgno.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Houston, TXcw39.com

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The remnants of Fred have reorganized and regained Tropical Storm status early Sunday. It is forecast to make landfall along the coast of the western Florida Panhandle on Monday. No impacts are expected along the upper Texas coast. Grace has been downgraded to a tropical depression and...
Levy County, FLmycbs4.com

Tropical Storm Fred could cause localized flooding in coastal areas

Levy County, Fl — A storm surge warning is still in effect for coastal areas in Levy County. Assistant Director, with Levy Emergency Management said rain bands from Tropical Storm Fred could cause some localized flooding. “The water is real rough right now with Tropical Storm Fred making it’s way up the Gulf,” said Peaton.
Panama City, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Fred regains tropical storm

Fred regains tropical storm status as it approaches the Florida panhandle. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph, moving north at 10 mph with an estimated minimum central pressure of 993 mb. The center of Fred is expected to make landfall this afternoon near Panama City. Severe/ squally weather is expected for this area. No immediate impacts for central Florida.
Columbus, GAWTVM

Storm safety tips ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some homeowners may find out tomorrow that their homes were not prepared for the heavy rains and winds that could come tonight. Clogged gutters could cause water to overflow resulting in all kinds of problems. Missing or sagging roof shingles can lead to serious leaks over time. Improperly sealed windows can eventually cause some high dollar damage, too.
Florida Statewgno.com

Fred makes landfall at Cape San Blas Florida

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot and will be all day today with little rain in the area keeping temperatures stifling. Highs, themselves, will reach 90s again but feel more like 100s at times. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Into your week’s...
Environmentwgno.com

Fred heading north, Grace looks to stay south

Tropical Storm Fred continues moving north early Monday morning at 9 mph with winds of 50 mph. The center of circulation is now within radar range and you can see the bands of stronger storms trying to wrap around the center. It looks like this will continue to intensify up to landfall, and could get close to hurricane strength.
Environmentwgno.com

Fred path to Panama City, Grace stays south

Tropical Storm Fred continues moving north early Monday morning at 9 mph with winds of 50 mph. The center of circulation is now within radar range and you can see the bands of stronger storms trying to wrap around the center. It looks like this will continue to intensify up to landfall, and could get close to hurricane strength.
EnvironmentWAAY-TV

More showers and storms Monday, as Fred approaches landfall

More showers and storms will develop during the peak heat of the day Monday. Our attention is also on Tropical Storm Fred. Data sources and the official track from the National Hurricane Center have moved Fred back to the east, with landfall near Panama City late this afternoon, early evening Monday.
Floyd County, GAwrganews.com

The latest on Tropical Storm Fred

Fred is expected to make landfall this afternoon or evening along the FL Panhandle as a Tropical Storm, then quickly weaken as it tracks north-northeastward across eastern Alabama and into northeast Georgia late tonight through Tuesday night. With this more eastward shift, portions of the forecast area could get some...
EnvironmentPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

TROPICAL STORM FRED

Tropical Storm Fred Intermediate Advisory Number 27A NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062021 700 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 ...HEAVY RAINFALL AND A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE EXPECTED ALONG THE COAST OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND LATER TODAY... SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...28.6N 85.8W ABOUT 90 MI...145 KM SSW OF APALACHICOLA FLORIDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 360 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for... * Coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/ Jefferson County line A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fred was located near latitude 28.6 North, longitude 85.8 West. Fred is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through today. On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico today, and make landfall in the Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast before landfall. After landfall, Fred is expected to quickly weaken. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- Key messages for Fred can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41 KNHC and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?key_messages. RAINFALL: Fred is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts: Through Today... Southern and Central Florida... 1 to 2 inches of additional rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 5 inches are expected.. Through Tuesday... The Florida Big Bend and Panhandle... 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 12 inches are expected. Southeast Alabama through western and northern Georgia, and the western Carolinas... 4 to 7 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 10 inches are expected. Through Wednesday... Portions of the Mid-Atlantic States...2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 6 inches expected as Fred interacts with a nearby front. Heavy rainfall across portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic States could lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated river flooding impacts. STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... Indian Pass, FL to Steinhatchee River, FL...3-5 ft Steinhatchee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL...2-4 ft AL/FL border to Indian Pass including Pensacola Bay, Choctawhatchee Bay and Saint Andrew Bay... 1-3 ft Yankeetown, FL to Aripeka, FL...1-3 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area beginning later this morning. SURF: Swells generated by Fred are expected to reach the coasts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle today, and could causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office for more details. TORNADOES: A tornado or two will be possible early this morning over the Florida west coast and Panhandle, and during the late morning and into the afternoon from the Florida Panhandle northward into southwest Georgia and southeast Alabama.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Scattered showers and storms for the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect rainfall to linger into late Sunday night before dying off. Monday will see rain chances dip back into the scattered range for the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Tropical storm Fred is set to make landfall somewhere along the Florida panhandle late Monday into early Tuesday before tracking to the north into portions of western Georgia and eastern Alabama. We won’t have any impacts locally from Fred, but heavy rainfall and high winds are expected where landfall occurs. The scattered rain chances will stick around for the entirety of the week with temperatures in the low 90′s and overnight lows in the mid 70′s. Grace has now been downgraded to a tropical depression as it continues to track over Hispaniola. If it survives the track directly over the mountainous areas ahead, it has the potential of tracking into the gulf. It is still too far out to get into specifics as far as timing, track, and intensity.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

TROPICAL STORM FRED

Tropical Storm Fred Intermediate Advisory Number 27A NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062021 700 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 ...HEAVY RAINFALL AND A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE EXPECTED ALONG THE COAST OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND LATER TODAY... SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...28.6N 85.8W ABOUT 90 MI...145 KM SSW OF APALACHICOLA FLORIDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 360 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for... * Coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/ Jefferson County line A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fred was located near latitude 28.6 North, longitude 85.8 West. Fred is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through today. On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico today, and make landfall in the Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast before landfall. After landfall, Fred is expected to quickly weaken. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- Key messages for Fred can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41 KNHC and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?key_messages. RAINFALL: Fred is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts: Through Today... Southern and Central Florida... 1 to 2 inches of additional rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 5 inches are expected.. Through Tuesday... The Florida Big Bend and Panhandle... 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 12 inches are expected. Southeast Alabama through western and northern Georgia, and the western Carolinas... 4 to 7 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 10 inches are expected. Through Wednesday... Portions of the Mid-Atlantic States...2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 6 inches expected as Fred interacts with a nearby front. Heavy rainfall across portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic States could lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated river flooding impacts. STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... Indian Pass, FL to Steinhatchee River, FL...3-5 ft Steinhatchee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL...2-4 ft AL/FL border to Indian Pass including Pensacola Bay, Choctawhatchee Bay and Saint Andrew Bay... 1-3 ft Yankeetown, FL to Aripeka, FL...1-3 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area beginning later this morning. SURF: Swells generated by Fred are expected to reach the coasts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle today, and could causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office for more details. TORNADOES: A tornado or two will be possible early this morning over the Florida west coast and Panhandle, and during the late morning and into the afternoon from the Florida Panhandle northward into southwest Georgia and southeast Alabama.
Florida Statewgno.com

Fred strengthens as it nears Florida

Tropical Storm Fred continues to strengthen Monday morning with winds of 60mph as it makes its way towards the Florida panhandle. There is a large amount of dry air beginning to wrap around the eastern side which will likely keep it from getting to hurricane status. The strongest winds and...
Panama City, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Fred regains tropical storm

Fred regains tropical storm status as it approaches the Florida panhandle. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph, moving north at 10 mph with an estimated minimum central pressure of 993 mb. The center of Fred is expected to make landfall this afternoon near Panama City. Severe/ squally weather is expected for this area. No immediate impacts for central Florida.
Florida Statewgno.com

Fred nearing Florida, staying hot locally

Tropical Storm Fred will continue to move north through the day Monday and will make landfall later this afternoon or evening near Panama City. While the storm did strengthen this morning that has been capped by dry air getting pulled into the system. It likely will remain a tropical storm through landfall.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Quiet night tonight locally, no tropical impacts this week

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot and will be all day today with little rain in the area keeping temperatures stifling. Highs, themselves, reached 90s again but feel more like 100s even still. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Into your week’s start,...
Environmentwfft.com

Isolated to scattered showers and storms Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Isolated to scattered showers and storms return to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Tuesday. At the bus stop Tuesday morning, make sure to send the kids off to school with a light jacket and an umbrella. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER ALERTS. Download the FOX...

Comments / 0

Community Policy