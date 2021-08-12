Opening bell is still magic – even after four years of them
The opening bell is about to ring in a few minutes; this is one of my favorite moments of the market. The early birds are perched on the green benches chirping their weekly news and discussing recipes they’ll try with this week’s fresh produce. The children of the market are running through our garden giggling and heading back toward the sidewalk chalk while their parents or grandparents organize the tables. Then comes the moment the musician plucks a few notes as a soundcheck.webbcity.net
