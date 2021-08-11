NEIGHBORHOOD
Missouri’s 2021 bicentennial anniversary is the newest historical documentary developed in collaboration with Ozarks Public Television and KMOS, the Warrensburg PBS station. The two-hour presentation includes a sweeping snapshot of Missouri beginning with her settlement and early territory days and journey to admittance as America’s 24th state on August 10, 1821. The story progresses with the pivotal role Missouri played during the Civil War and continues with representative highlights of her remarkable and unique accomplishments and impact in more recent times.webbcity.net
