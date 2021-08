David Lidstone stood calmly in the ashes of the cabin along the bank of the Merrimack River where he’s lived alone and off the grid for years. The hermit and logger known as River Dave had paddled down the river to see his former home Thursday, the day after a judge gave him 60 days to retrieve his belongings. The property looked nothing like it did when he left in mid-July when he was arrested by sheriff deputies for defying a court order to leave the land. He spent weeks in jail, insisting he had a right to be on the property.