Campus Band is looking for additional wind, brass, and percussion players to join us this coming semester on Monday evenings (6pm-7:50pm). Despite the pandemic, we had a successful Spring semester in which we rehearsed in creative and interesting ways to ensure student safety, and we were even able to give a public performance! I am extremely excited to make music in person together this Fall once again with students from different majors and communities across campus. There is no audition required, so if you are interested in joining us you may just register for MUNM 10300 in Homer. If you have any questions please reach out to me at lmenchaca@ithaca.edu.