Firm says appraisal way off after McCall land swap denial

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials erroneously overappraised the value of state land in and around McCall, an investment firm said Wednesday, a day after land managers rejected the company’s land-swap application. Trident Investments said in a statement that it will continue with its efforts on a land swap that...

