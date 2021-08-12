Cancel
Keir Starmer's come off the fence for the first time - by calling for the killing of Geronimo

By Tom Harris
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Leadership, as I have repeatedly stated, is about speaking the truth, however unpopular it is. Which must surely make Keir Starmer the most courageous politician in history. Let’s face it, in a party whose policy on fox-hunting was built on generations of activists watching clips of “The Fox and the Hound” on bank holiday editions of “The Wonderful World of Disney”, it is beyond brave to announce that Geronimo the alpaca should be destroyed.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Keir Starmer
Geronimo
Tony Blair
