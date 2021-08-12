Cancel
Producer prices soar 7.8% annually in July, most on record

By Jonathan Garber
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer prices accelerated at the fastest annual pace on record in July as supply chain disruptions and materials shortages continued to put upward pressure on costs. The producer price index for final demand increased at a 7.8% pace for the 12 months ended July, according to the Labor Department. The July print was faster than the 7.3% pace recorded in June and ahead of the 7.3% rate that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. The reading was the strongest since recordkeeping began in November 2010.

