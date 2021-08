Tropical Depression Grace remains disorganized this morning. It is tracking further south than expected and will mostly miss the island of Hispaniola, which will reduce the land interaction which weakens tropical systems. It is looking like it will take a more westerly track over the next five days with the ridge to the north staying strong and steering it through the western Caribbean, over the Yucatan, and into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, perhaps missing the U.S. in the process. It is not forecasted officially to become a hurricane, but it is hard to imagine it not doing so, given the forecast track. WE will be watching.