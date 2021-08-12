A Queer Legend, a Stepfords Sequel and More, Now Available to Stream

The process of moving is a test — it measures who you are, the extent to which you are bound to the world of the material, and just exactly how far you can be pushed before you start entertaining the idea of burning it all down and walking away. The good news is that that very process of moving has kept me from really freaking out to the proper extent about the Delta variant. But for fuck’s sake, Tennessee. We deserve so much better than what our current state legislature is offering. Is there a way to open carry the implements of vaccination? Is there a way to keep despair at bay that doesn’t involve packing tape and becoming unstuck in the flow of time because of all the photos and memories and such?