Comedian Natasha Pearl Hansen is a sheer delight. You might want to read that again because in 2021, "sheer delights" are few and far between. Not only is Hansen a talented writer and podcast host, but she's also been doing her thing touring the globe while dazzling crowds with her brand of comedy. That brand of comedy also led to her own proverbial "lemonade out of lemons" moment when she filmed her first comedy special on her canceled wedding date in 2019, aptly titled I Was Supposed to Get Married Today.