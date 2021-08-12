Michigan's Biggest Strength and Weakness, Along with the Rest of the Big Ten

Aside from Ohio State reigning supreme, there's been some parity in the Big Ten over the last season or two. Heading into 2021, there might be even more than in years past. Michigan is one of the most recognizable programs in the conference and the country, but the current iteration of the Wolverines is as full of question marks as any team in recent memory. There's definitely talent on the roster, but there are some deficiencies as well.

Recently, Wildcats Daily broke down the strengths and weaknesses of every team in the Big Ten and came up with some pretty agreeable opinions on the 2021 Wolverines.

Michigan

Strength: Offensive Backfield

While head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines offense may have question marks at certain positions, you won't find any when it comes to the running backs. The three-headed monster of Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and true freshman Donovan Edwards form one of the most explosive backfields in the Big Ten. This year's run game will look a lot different than last season's average of 131.5 yards per game on the ground, ranking 11th in the conference. The success that the Wolverines have on the ground will only help take the pressure off of whoever ends up winning the quarterback competition.

Weakness: Porous Defense

Talent won't be an issue for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, as the Wolverines defense is littered with playmakers all over the field. The question is, can Macdonald get this unit to play cohesive and fundamental football? Last year Michigan's defense allowed 34.5 points per game and 5.5 yards per play, both ranking near the bottom of the Big Ten. A big part of the problem was the number of explosive plays this group gave up. Macdonald will be looking to shut down the floodgates as he turns this defense around...while Jim Harbaugh's job might just depend on it.

