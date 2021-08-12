Cancel
Davidson County, TN

Glenn Funk Prepares to Face Possible Challengers in DA’s Race

By Steven Hale
Nashville Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the evening of July 1, as the streetlights were starting to come on, a small crowd was gathering in front of Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk’s Hillsboro-West End home. The group, which included a number of the city’s most visible Black activists, was there to protest a just-announced plea deal that would see former Metro Nashville Police Officer Andrew Delke serve a year-and-a-half of a three-year sentence for the killing of Daniel Hambrick in 2018.

