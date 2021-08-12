With Official Census Data Incoming, Tennessee Redistricting Looms

The most important date in 2021 for the 2022 elections is Aug. 16. That’s the day the United States Census Bureau promised to deliver the detailed results of the 2020 decennial census. Federal- and state-level data is already out, and estimates have been making the rounds for months. But on Aug. 16, all that speculation will end when the headcounters-in-chief show exactly how many people — broken down into every demographic category imaginable — live in each census block.