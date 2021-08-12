Summertime Offers an Uneven but Worthwhile View of Diversity and Community
With Summertime, Carlos López Estrada continues his streak of working with West Coast people who bring the gift of gab. On his first film, 2018’s Blindspotting, López Estrada teamed with stars and writers Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, directing a satire on gentrification and racial tension in Oakland, Calif., with Diggs and Casal dropping rap bars here and there. For his latest, he got together with a whole crew of young poets (25 of them, to be exact) to write and star in yet another ensemble movie about living in California. Hell, if you’re a filmmaker, you’re gonna do one at some point.www.nashvillescene.com
Comments / 0