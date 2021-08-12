Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Places I Fell in Love

By Mary Siroky
Nashville Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVodka Yonic features a rotating cast of women and nonbinary writers from around the world sharing stories that are alternately humorous, sobering, intellectual, erotic, religious or painfully personal. You never know what you’ll find in this column, but we hope this potent mix of stories encourages conversation. Near Centennial Park,...

www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Centennial Park#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#Odyssey#Provence Breads Cafe#The Nations#The Jam Off Wedgewood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Britt, MNhometownfocus.us

“I was instantly in love with her”

BRITT — Earlier this year my sister adopted a crazy, energetic black lab/blue heeler puppy. I believe she sent a picture of the puppy to our family group chat with the caption ‘Taking name suggestions for this little girl.’ I remember being shocked, because my sister was living on her own in a small apartment, but I was also excited because I love puppies. Then again, who doesn’t?
Nutritionwebbweekly.com

I Love Fruits, Berry Much

I don’t know about you guys, but I find it easier to eat healthier in the summer than I do in the winter. So many people say they feel like the summer is harder for them. Y’all, I am a pure sucker for comfort food. As soon as that fall crisp air hits, I immediately crave a hot bowl of soup with fresh homemade bread and sticky buns. You know what that means, right? It all goes right to the rear. Carbs. Carbs. Carbs! Now, obviously, I don’t eat like that every night or anything, but I have way more splurge nights in the winter months where all I want is that warm bread dunked into a bowl of cheeseburger soup while smelling my sticky buns baking in the oven. I swear my butt instantly starts growing by just smelling that lush comfort food. But hey, what can I do? Hahaha!
Beauty & FashionModern Mrs. Darcy

Links I love

Happy Friday! This weekend we’re seeing old friends, reading great books, and relaxing in the hot-too-hot summer heat. I hope this collection of interesting reads and fun things helps ease you into that weekend frame of mind. My favorite finds from around the web:. Robert Downey Jr. sets first major...
Celebrationsthesandpaper.net

Celebrating a Love Affair in ‘Favorite Place on Earth’

The setting sun on Long Beach Island’s Spray Beach was truly the perfect backdrop for a family celebrating 40 years of unwavering devotion and closeness. A reflection of the sun’s waning light off the sand and the sea seemed to highlight what has become an extraordinary love story, beginning some 50 years ago on Valentine’s Day, 1973. They were both in the sixth grade when my future brother-in-law, Mark, asked my sister, Mary, to be his valentine. They married on July 25, 1981.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

When I Stopped Shopping By Gender, I Fell In Love With Fashion Again

I’ve always been fascinated with women’s clothing. As a child, my tomboy sister refused to wear her frilly, pink princess gowns and toddler heels, but I coveted them. I found comfort in playing with Barbie dolls and dressing like the Spice Girls, but whenever I would try to wear something that I inherently liked—like a tiara—I was told it was wrong. “Boys don’t wear that.”
LifestyleA Beautiful Mess

10 Things I Love Sunday

Hiii!!! Hope your weekend has been absolutely amazing. We have been taking it easy the past few weeks (on the weekends) and it’s been so nice. Here’s the inflatable pool we’ve been hanging out in on the weekends— it’s definitely big enough for two adults and you could probably fit 3-4 fully grown people.
Golftigernet.com

I love the grind of practice.

Started playing golf in the late 90s and played for a few years until our new son required too much time and I pretty much quit for 15 years. I had some old Calloway X-12 irons that I bought in 1998. Got fitted in mid-June and have been told that...
Apparelthethreetomatoes.com

I Love I, But How Do I Wear It?

I spend a lot of time in the closet – clients’ closets, that is. And while the main focus of my closet audit sessions is discovering the strengths and opportunities in my clients’ wardrobes (aka what’s working, what’s not and what’s missing), I also answer many other questions along the way. Because creating a style that aligns with your lifestyle, body type and budget isn’t only about shopping – it’s also about maximizing the use of what’s already sitting in your closet.
Books & Literaturecinelinx.com

Everything Is Canon: How Moon Fuentez Fell In Love With The Universe

On this episode of Everything is Canon, Steve talks to Raquel Vasquez Gilliland all about her brand-new book, How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe, which is described as, “The Hating Game meets I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter in this irresistible romance starring a Mexican American teen who discovers love and profound truths about the universe when she spends her summer on a road trip across the country.”
Susanville, CAsusanvillestuff.com

Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Cameron Monahan

This article was delayed getting to Mr. Couso because as I kept trying to write it, this week’s feature continued to distract me. Not in a rude way, in a ‘I love his company and enjoy making fun of him when I see him, so I often get sidetracked when he is around’ type of way. I want to feature one of the Susanville Police Department’s Officers who is steadily becoming a local favorite, Cameron Monahan.
Lifestyleguideposts.org

How I Found Healing by Returning to a Hard Place

Three years ago, my husband Rob, 7-year-old son Ben and I had just arrived at Acadia National Park in Maine after a six-hour drive. We had kept to our plans as encouraged by my father, who wasn’t feeling well and was undergoing tests back in Boston. Almost the moment we...
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Owensville, MOgasconadecountyrepublican.com

I love a great march

A parade without a marching band is like peanut butter without jelly, Sonny without Cher or Donnie without Marie. That something was missing last Thursday during the Gasconade County Fair Parade because Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) rules prohibit bands from marching when the wet globe thermometer reading (which estimates the effect of temperature, humidity, wind speed and infrared radiation) is over 92 degrees.
Sportssportswar.com

Another reason I love this place. 'Hoos helpin' 'Hoos.

Any Marketing Professionals lurking on the board that might assist me in -- walkthecorner 08/05/2021 10:23AM. Another reason I love this place. 'Hoos helpin' 'Hoos. ** -- QBSacker 08/05/2021 11:15AM. I want to win Powerball mega millions. Can you 'Hoos help me? :) ** -- Oregon Hoo 08/05/2021 11:57AM. You...
Seattle, WAvisitseattle.org

I Know a Place: @espressoandmartini

There is a Seattle beneath the surface that is just waiting to be discovered. It’s hidden, sometimes in plain sight, sometimes two flights up in the Market. It’s the best kept secrets, insider tips, secret menus and local favorites that make people love this city, even if you can never entirely know it.
FestivalNashville Scene

Tomato Art Fest Bingo 2021

Play along! Take a photo of any of the items on the card that you spot at Tomato Art Fest and post to instagram, facebook or twitter. Make sure your post is public and tag it with @tomatoartfest and our handle @nashvillescene. Download your card below!

Comments / 0

Community Policy