Gia Lacqua of elivate: “Lead authentically”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead authentically. There is an unprecedented demand for more human leadership. Be true to who you are and embody your values. Leaders who can demonstrate authenticity are able to foster more collaborative, and more cohesive teams. Ensure your words and actions are congruent. You can say that you value work-life balance. You can even encourage your team to stop working at their designated time, but if you’re still in the office or online well beyond quitting time, your actions will speak louder than your words.

