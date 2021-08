Confusing, multiphase plans don't help anyone, especially in times of uncertainty. Your staff wants to know where to be when, so make it easier for them. Just as it seemed the world was reopening and COVID-19 would soon become what the specialists call a nuisance virus, COVID has returned to the headlines with concerns about the delta variant. We've faced this type of COVID-related doom and gloom before, with concerned talk about the so-called U.K. variant, Brazil variant, and others that ultimately turned out to be of little concern in the U.S. Still, if nothing else, delta will turn up the dial on stress brought about by uncertainty.