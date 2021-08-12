Rise and Phight: 8/12/2021

John, Pat, and Bob discuss the Phillies loss, and debate if Girardi did the right thing holding Kyle Gibson until after the delay (0:00:00-0:25:10). Then they discuss the worst weather they have ever had at a event they attended, and discuss Aaron Nola down the stretch (0:25:20-0:48:50). Next they discuss the Sixers championship window, and talk more Phillies and if this Dodgers series dampens our high after the 8 game winning streak (0:49:00-1:12:00). They discuss female coaches and what league will take that step first, and talk about the Eagles mindset (1:12:10-1:34:37). Next segment they discuss some good Wentz news, former Philly players they rooted for ton their new teams, and get into the Phillies some more (1:34:47-1:56:50). Then they do Game time, and Bob and John play the Newlywed game (1:57:00-2:20:30). Then Rick Bottalico joins for the rest of the show to talk Phillies, Girardi holding Gibson back until after the delay, the bullpen, Bohm’s defense, and also Eagles preseason tonight (2:20:40-END).