Rise and Phight: 8/12/2021

By Ethan Witte
The Good Phight
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew this series would be tough for the Phillies. The Dodgers are a very good team that has established itself as the class of the National League until someone else knocks them off their perch. But this series has shown how good they really are. It was always going to be a letdown after beating a division rival at home and having the energy of alumni weekend behind them, but be it weather or just a better team, that energy is gone. We’ll see if they can grab one back today.

