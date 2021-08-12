Palantir, Lordstown Motors Rise Premarket; eBay Falls

EBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported a decent second quarter but shares fell anyway. Shares of eBay fell because the company missed its consensus estimates and confirmed one of the market's growing fears. eBay not only missed its consensus target but it also guided the third quarter and the second half of the year lower. With so much of the 2021 growth outlook pinned to the second half, the Delta variant spreading rapidly around the country, and companies like eBay guiding the market lower we might soon see the entire S&P 500 begin to correct and not just shares of eBay. Longer-term, the eBay story is still intact but, for now, it's time to sit on the sidelines and wait for a better time to own the stock.