Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Palantir, Lordstown Motors Rise Premarket; eBay Falls

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, August 12th. Please refresh for updates. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock rose 9.5% after the data-analytics company reported a 49% jump in second-quarter revenue year-over-year and also lifted its full-year free cash flow outlook. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock rose 5.7% after...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lordstown Motors#Investing Com#Pltr#Bidu#Spce#Wen#Evercore Isi#Dash#Instacart#Clover Health#Clov#Utz Brands#Utz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Top 5G Stocks to Buy in August

The gradual commercial deployment of 5G across the United States will be facilitated in-part by substantial government funding. Furthermore, with several federal policies now approved to tackle the domestic semiconductor shortage, semiconductor manufacturers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)—all three of which have a focus on 5G—are expected to witness solid growth. So, let’s pore over these names.The commercial deployment of 5G has begun. Leading telecom giants are expanding their network infrastructure to deliver next-generation connectivity to remote parts of the country. Furthermore, substantial government funding is expected to be provided to ensure 5G availability across the United States. For example, the Senate-approved Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to provide $65 billion to fund universal broadband accessibility goals.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Buys 7,914 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.16% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Acquires 37,755 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Zai Lab worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Youngstown, OHArkansas Online

Limited production close for Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors expects to begin limited production of its electric pickup next month, yet the future of the Ohio start-up remains hazy. In addition to this week's announcement that the company, based just outside of Youngstown, aims to begin production in September, Executive Chairwoman Angela Strand said Lordstown also expects to complete vehicle validation and regulatory approvals in December and January.
Stocksinvesting.com

Disney Rises Premarket; Airbnb, Doordash Fall

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, August 13th. Please refresh for updates. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock rose 4.6% after the entertainment giant reported strong numbers for the current quarter, with its streaming services impressing and the pandemic-hit U.S. theme parks returned to profitability. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock...
StocksEntrepreneur

eBay Falls After Weak Guidance Saps Investor Sentiment

EBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported a decent second quarter but shares fell anyway. Shares of eBay fell because the company missed its consensus estimates and confirmed one of the market's growing fears. eBay not only missed its consensus target but it also guided the third quarter and the second half of the year lower. With so much of the 2021 growth outlook pinned to the second half, the Delta variant spreading rapidly around the country, and companies like eBay guiding the market lower we might soon see the entire S&P 500 begin to correct and not just shares of eBay. Longer-term, the eBay story is still intact but, for now, it's time to sit on the sidelines and wait for a better time to own the stock.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Down Today

Lordstown has lost its first-mover advantage, and that's dismal news for its future. Shares of embattled electric-pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) were trading lower on Friday after a Wall Street analyst drastically cut his bank's price target for the stock following the company's earnings report on Wednesday. As of 12:30...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

(Compares with estimates, adds forecast, and shares) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter sales above expectations, as the U.S. data analytics firm shored up more software contracts with corporations and government agencies. Shares of the Denver, Colorado-based company were...
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Thursday: Opendoor, Sonos, Micron and Palantir

Stock futures were mixed Thursday as investors contended with increased risks from the spread of the delta virus variant, uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering plans and recent regulatory crackdowns in China. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:. 1. Opendoor Technologies - Up...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Nailing The Palantir Price Action

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Palantir, Sonos, Lordstown

Stocks finished in record territory Thursday as the number of Americans filing for first time unemployment benefits fell for the third week in a row. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report shares moved up after the software company reported second-quarter earnings that met Wall Street's expectations and revenue that exceeded them. The company reported earnings of 4 cents a share, matching analysts' forecasts. Revenue reached $376 million against the estimate of $360 million.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Lordstown Motors, eBay, Sonos and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:. eBay — Shares of eBay are down 2.4% after the company reported disappointing revenue for the second quarter. EBay posted $2.67 billion in revenue for the quarter, missing a Refinitiv forecast of $3 billion. Gross merchandise volume also fell 7% on a year-over-year basis to $22.1 billion, and its third-quarter outlook fell light on both earnings and revenue.
BusinessSalem News Online

Lordstown Motors wants to commercialize factory

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp. has plans to commercialize its manufacturing plant, a move its top executive said opens the door for significant revenue opportunities as the cash strapped electric truck startup rolls toward the start of limited production next month. Still, the company in its second quarter financial report...
EconomySpringfield Business Journal

Early Lordstown Motors investor sells most of its stake

Workhorse Group Inc., an early investor in Lordstown Motors Corp., has sold much of its stake in the company. Workhorse sold 11.9 million shares in Lordstown this summer, dropping its 9% stake by nearly three-quarters. Lordstown Motors is planning its electric-truck launch in September.
Stocksinvesting.com

Kansas City Southern, AMC Entertainment Rise Premarket; Casper Sleep Falls

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock rose 7.2% after the troubled movie theater chain reported a lower loss than expected after the close Monday, as customers returned after a year of closures and restrictions. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock rose 14% after Morgan Stanley resumed coverage on the electric vehicle maker with an ‘overweight’...
Stocksinvesting.com

Consumer Inflation, eBay Results, Lordstown: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks hovered near intraday highs on Tuesday as the long-awaited infrastructure bill passed in the Senate 69-30, which means Democrats got 19 Republicans to side with them. The bill, which calls for more than $500 billion in additional federal spending on roads, bridges, railroads and broadband, now heads...

Comments / 0

Community Policy