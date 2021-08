Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Cash losses of power distribution companies (discoms) will remain elevated at around Rs 46,000 crore this fiscal or 40 per cent higher than the Rs 33,000 crore seen in the pre-pandemic levels of fiscal 2020, Crisil Ratings has said.This is because revenues will remain constrained as demand from high-paying, commercial and industrial (CI) consumers have been lower than seen during pre-pandemic period, while tariff hikes have been inadequate.