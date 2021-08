The Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta details have been revealed, including when the first players will be able to return to the world of Sanctuary. The Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta will be split across two periods, with the first exclusively available to players who have pre-ordered the game. Players will be able to try out all but two of the classes which will be available at launch as they make their way through the earlier acts of the game. While the test marks an opportunity for players to try out the fan-pleasing remake of a beloved piece of Blizzard history, it also arrives in the midst of the Activision Blizzard lawsuit which alleges a long-running pattern of hostile conditions for women at the studio.